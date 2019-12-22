Heading To Midnight Mass This Christmas? Grab An Early Morning Breakfast From These 7 Places Before You Go Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

Looking for a midnight snack like no other that only comes around once a year? Head to one of these places after you’ve checked out the midnight mass on Christmas Eve. You won’t be disappointed.

1. Santa Cruz

 

Santa Cruz in Gżira will be open from midnight onwards to bring you an all-you-can-eat Full English buffet. Fill your tummy ahead of a week full of food, you know you want to…

2. Westin Dragonara

The Westin’s early Christmas breakfast has become a staple of the hotel’s end-of-year traditions.

This isn’t your typical breakfast menu, though, with grilled swordfish and pickled veg salads your stomach’s going to sing the carols ’til the cows come home.

3. We5 Bar

You’ve heard of elf on the shelf. Get your livers ready for Noddy on the voddy this Christmas Eve with We5 Bar in Buġibba. Thank us later.

4. Planet Hollywood

Newcomers to the midnight breakfast scene, Planet Hollywood have an exclusive menu waiting for your post-Church cravings to devour.

5. Naar Restobar

 

Naar will be open all day on Christmas Eve, and that also means they’re bring us an early breakfast once Mass closes. Yas!

6. Intercontinental Hotel

The Intercontinental Hotel team have been working super hard this year to bring us a definitive sharing menu for breakfast on Christmas Eve.

But you don’t have to share, it’s only a suggestion.

7. Crust

Sean Gravina’s baby, Crust, are also opening their doors for anyone in the vicinity of St Julian’s on December 24th as the clock rolls over into Christmas Day.

Shoutout to the mulled cider for being an individual – there’ll be more than enough wine to drink in the morning.

BONUS: Estillo’s 24/7 Delivery

You won’t even need to leave the house for these guys ‘cos they’ll bring it to your door. Estillo offer 24/7 delivery and that includes a 24/7 breakfast menu.

So, if you’ve not made it to Mass this year or you’re just after a delivery service that offers a few extras (like a bottle of whiskey, a box of cigarettes or even a tube of toothpaste) then Estillo can help you out.

Which of these breakfasts will you be heading to?

