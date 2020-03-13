Ħamrun’s Favourite Eatery Launches A Crix-Inspired Sloppy Joe Burger And God Bless It

د . إAEDSRر . س

The fear of coronavirus isn’t enough to stop us from looking for some incredibly delicious and outrageous food options that the Maltese islands have to offer.

If anything, the coronavirus is motivating us to try anything and everything we can before we get hit by the bug…

like this juicy Sloppy Joe burger from none other than Ħamrun’s Bandit.

 

The notorious burger joint has a reputation for producing the outrageous and this Sloppy Joe sandwich is no different. A Sloppy Joe in Malta is already enticing enough but what seals the deal is that Crix mild chilli cheese sauce slathered on top.

It’s like America and Malta came together, exchanged fluids and gave birth to this beautiful baby

 

Sloppy Joe with a Crix twist is made up of Bandit’s signature beef patty, chilli con carne, fried eggs and our new favourite… crix mild chilli cheese.

All this, somehow packed between two brioche buns, but that isn’t going to stop this joe from getting sloppy!

Nothing is going to stop us from trying this burger out even if does mean that Bandit is closed and only doing customer deliveries!

