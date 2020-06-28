Grilled Pizza, Pork Raclette And More! New Delectable Dishes To Try Out In Malta This Summer
There’s no better feeling than knowing that the pandemic is (almost) over and summer is here. In Malta that means a whole lot of lazy days by the beach accompanied by nights of fine wine and even finer food.
We’ve had a tough few months and a lot of us probably lost a couple of kilos from stress and it’s now time to get them back.
If you’re wondering where to spend your €100 COVID-19 voucher or are just looking for some new grub to feast on this summer, then wonder no more, because we’ve found some of the latest delectable dishes to grace the Maltese islands.
1. EAT’s Beef And Pork Raclette
This is a dish you have to try next time you’re in Mosta.
Juicy pulled meat, onion fries, spring onions and fried egg topped with a generous portion of melted Raclette cheese – all while enjoying the beautiful view on offer.
2. Bandit’s Sweet Tooth Special
Renowned for their over-the-top menu items, Ħamrun’s Bandit is back with a sugary side of sweet goodness.
Their new cinnamon sugar-coated churros come with a side of creamy chocolate sauce made for dunking. This is the ultimate summer dessert.
3. Fat Louie’s Pork Schnitzel
FL’s reputation is built on the stellar dishes they have to offer… and they’re injecting old favourites and new specials into their current menu to make this summer one to remember.
Want just one example? This glorious pork schnitzel served with their creamy truffle mash, wild rucola and lemon wedge.
4. Pizza.Ink’s Applewood Grilled Pizza
Ever-experimenting Maltese chef Daniel Grech is opening up his new pizzeria with a twist.
Instead of a traditional oven-baked pizza, Grech is trying his hand at grilled pizza and it’s apparently Malta’s first venture into the deliciously blasphemous world… which means we have to totally try it out.
5. Salumeria Gardens’ “forsaken” Hawaiian Pizza
Having only been open for a couple of weeks and already raved about in reviews and WhatsApp threads nationwide, Salumeria Gardens technically deserves a spot on here for its entire menu.
But if there’s one special that rises above the rest in hype and controversy, it’s definitely the newly-added, pineapple-topped Hawaiian. “We gave in to the pressure, but hurry to get a slice, it’s not staying there forever,” the Salumeria bros told their friends and followers earlier this month. You heard ’em!
If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can always try out the slew of other specials… including the Pizza Ramon, which literally involves letting the kitchen decide on the day.
These are just some dishes you can purchase to help restaurants get on their feet, and with the COVID-19 voucher it will literally cost you nothing.
But don’t forget about all the other great local restaurants out there that are rolling out some mouthwatering dishes just for the summer season.