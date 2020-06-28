Grilled Pizza, Pork Raclette And More! New Delectable Dishes To Try Out In Malta This Summer

There’s no better feeling than knowing that the pandemic is (almost) over and summer is here. In Malta that means a whole lot of lazy days by the beach accompanied by nights of fine wine and even finer food.

We’ve had a tough few months and a lot of us probably lost a couple of kilos from stress and it’s now time to get them back.

If you’re wondering where to spend your €100 COVID-19 voucher or are just looking for some new grub to feast on this summer, then wonder no more, because we’ve found some of the latest delectable dishes to grace the Maltese islands.

1. EAT’s Beef And Pork Raclette

This is a dish you have to try next time you’re in Mosta.

Juicy pulled meat, onion fries, spring onions and fried egg topped with a generous portion of melted Raclette cheese – all while enjoying the beautiful view on offer.

2. Bandit’s Sweet Tooth Special

Renowned for their over-the-top menu items, Ħamrun’s Bandit is back with a sugary side of sweet goodness.

Their new cinnamon sugar-coated churros come with a side of creamy chocolate sauce made for dunking. This is the ultimate summer dessert.

3. Fat Louie’s Pork Schnitzel

FL’s reputation is built on the stellar dishes they have to offer… and they’re injecting old favourites and new specials into their current menu to make this summer one to remember.

Want just one example? This glorious pork schnitzel served with their creamy truffle mash, wild rucola and lemon wedge.