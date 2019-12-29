Got Late Night Cravings? These 12 Maltese Restaurants Will Be Open When You Really Need Them

د . إAEDSRر . س

Picture this: dinner time comes around (i.e. 8-ish pm), but you don’t feel particularly hungry, so you decide to skip it, leading to the inevitable result of hearing your stomach growl uncontrollably two hours later.

If that’s ever happened to you, then you probably know the pain of knowing you’ll have to cook something for yourself because you can’t think of any restaurant that would still be open for orders.

Well, The Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants in Malta And Gozo has solved that problem for you once and for all.

The guide has a list of 12 restaurants that stay open ’till at least 10:30pm, catering for all you late eaters out there. So whenever you feel yourself getting peckish after hours, be sure to consider one of the following eateries (listed in no particular order):

1. The Hilltop

Mellieħa

 

Open in the evenings from 6-10:30, The Hilltop is perfect for a late-night seafood kick!

2. La Vida

Sliema

 

La Vida takes the term ‘midnight snack’ to a whole new level; open until 1am, this Sliema restaurant will be there for you when no other restaurant is!

3. Susurrus

St Julian’s

 

The night lights in Sliema would look mesmerising from the view Susurrus offers for your midnight escapade.

4. Lovage Bistro

St Paul’s Bay

 

Fancy a bit of fine dining late in the evening? Then Lovage Bistro is the place for you.

5. Amami

Mellieħa

 

For many, Asian cuisine is possibly the best late-night comfort food – and Amami clearly know that, too!

6. Bistro 516

Valletta

 

Bistro 516 not only has an extensive menu, but it’s great for some evening drinks as well.

7. Fratelli La Bufala

Sliema

 

This Italian restaurant is perfect for when you’re craving a beautifully authentic pizza or a glass of fine Italian wine.

8. Capistrano

Valletta

 

Not only is Capistrano‘s seasonal menu divine, but they’re list of daily specials gives you something new to look forward to every single time.

9. Tarragon

St Paul’s Bay

 

Tarragoncrowned the best restaurant in Malta for the year – is open until 11pm from Monday through to Saturday, making it the ultimate option for a late dinner.

10. The Avenue Restaurant

St Julian’s

 

This colourful restaurant is great for an evening pick-me-up in form of some awesome food.

11. Dimitri Valletta

Valletta

 

A late wintry evening is perfect for taking in the cosy vibes this Valletta restaurant has to offer.

12. Capo Mulini

Marsaxlokk

 

Capo Mulini has something for everyone – from fresh fish and grilled meat to delicious pasta and flavoursome pizza.

So the next time you’re at a loss of where to grab a bite at night, remember to check out one of the restaurants listed above for a truly satisfying dining experience. You really don’t have to dine early to dine fabulously!

