Got Late Night Cravings? These 12 Maltese Restaurants Will Be Open When You Really Need Them

Picture this: dinner time comes around (i.e. 8-ish pm), but you don’t feel particularly hungry, so you decide to skip it, leading to the inevitable result of hearing your stomach growl uncontrollably two hours later.

If that’s ever happened to you, then you probably know the pain of knowing you’ll have to cook something for yourself because you can’t think of any restaurant that would still be open for orders.

Well, The Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants in Malta And Gozo has solved that problem for you once and for all.

The guide has a list of 12 restaurants that stay open ’till at least 10:30pm, catering for all you late eaters out there. So whenever you feel yourself getting peckish after hours, be sure to consider one of the following eateries (listed in no particular order):

1. The Hilltop

Mellieħa