Goodbye Midnight Nuggets! Għargħur’s 24/7 McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is No Longer 24/7

The beloved 24/7 McDonald’s drive-thru in Għargħur is no longer 24/7 meaning you can no longer get your fix of midnight nuggets anymore…

… at least for the time being.

In light of an 11pm curfew that was imposed on bars and kazini, the highly-popular fast-food restaurant is now closing its doors early across all its chains expect Sliema.

The only difference now is that bars and kazini have since been ordered to shut down for a month.

Instead, McDonald’s will open at 7am which means the 24/7 chain in Għargħur is no longer 24/7.

With only the Sliema branch being open after 11pm, one might be under the impression that instead of going through a drive-thru, they might just be able to just order – it’s better and easier that way anyway.

After all, Bolt has extended its delivery service so that patrons can order food until 3am… which is amazing.

But you still won’t be able to order McDonald’s.

It seems that the fast-food chain is sticking to the new measures like gum on a seat of a Maltese bus and won’t be working with delivery companies after 11pm either.

Guess we’ll have to hold out on the midnight nugget runs for the time being.

