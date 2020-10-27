Goodbye Midnight Nuggets! Għargħur’s 24/7 McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is No Longer 24/7

The beloved 24/7 McDonald’s drive-thru in Għargħur is no longer 24/7 meaning you can no longer get your fix of midnight nuggets anymore…

… at least for the time being.

In light of an 11pm curfew that was imposed on bars and kazini, the highly-popular fast-food restaurant is now closing its doors early across all its chains expect Sliema.

The only difference now is that bars and kazini have since been ordered to shut down for a month.