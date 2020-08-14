‘Full Steam Ahead!’: Chefs In Malta Heading To Beirut To Cook For Thousands Of Blast Victims
Two leading chefs in Malta are heading to Lebanon early next week to assist in providing clean and safe meals to the thousands of people who have been affected by the massive explosions that rocked the country’s capital.
“Next Monday we are heading to Beirut to help feed some of the many thousands displaced by last weeks blast,” Rafel Sammut of Briju said ahead of his and chef Hany Harb, of Ali Baba, journey.
At least 300,000 people are believed to be homeless following August 4th’s explosions in the port of Beirut. At least 171 people were killed, and 6,000 left injured.
“The aim is to prepare thousands of meals over the span of a week!”
Sammut and Harb are calling for anyone who can contribute in any way to contact them ahead of next Monday.
The chefs initially had a target for €15,000, needed to purchase various tools as well as the food itself.
“Anyone who would like to donate, please get in touch, we have smashed our target but these people need all we can give them,” Sammut said. “Please contact myself or Hany Harb – full steam ahead!!”
Donations to this initiative can either be dropped off at Ali Baba in Gżira or sent through Revolut on +356 9945 0211. Revolut donors are to leave a note specifying that the funds are a donation to the Lebanese donation kitchen.