‘Full Steam Ahead!’: Chefs In Malta Heading To Beirut To Cook For Thousands Of Blast Victims

Two leading chefs in Malta are heading to Lebanon early next week to assist in providing clean and safe meals to the thousands of people who have been affected by the massive explosions that rocked the country’s capital.

“Next Monday we are heading to Beirut to help feed some of the many thousands displaced by last weeks blast,” Rafel Sammut of Briju said ahead of his and chef Hany Harb, of Ali Baba, journey.

At least 300,000 people are believed to be homeless following August 4th’s explosions in the port of Beirut. At least 171 people were killed, and 6,000 left injured.

“The aim is to prepare thousands of meals over the span of a week!”