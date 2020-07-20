From COVID-19 Unemployment To Vegan Sushi Success: This Gżira Eatery Is Already A Nation Favourite

Sushi: this Japanese delicacy has marked itself as a national favourite over the last decade. Now, Malta’s sushi level has taken a well-applauded vegan turn in a story of triumph in pandemic woes, all thanks to Green Sushi.

Romanian-Ukrainian couple Ionut and Vlad were both left unemployed when the pandemic hit in March. After two months of being idle, the couple decided to run with a pipe-line dream: and Green Sushi was born.

The Gzira-based joint, led by their quirky panda mascot, is Malta’s first plant-based sushi eatery offering an impressive, healthy menu of more than 12 varied sushi rolls, inari and decadent cakes for dessert: and it’s entirely animal-free and homemade.