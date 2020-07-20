From COVID-19 Unemployment To Vegan Sushi Success: This Gżira Eatery Is Already A Nation Favourite
Sushi: this Japanese delicacy has marked itself as a national favourite over the last decade. Now, Malta’s sushi level has taken a well-applauded vegan turn in a story of triumph in pandemic woes, all thanks to Green Sushi.
Romanian-Ukrainian couple Ionut and Vlad were both left unemployed when the pandemic hit in March. After two months of being idle, the couple decided to run with a pipe-line dream: and Green Sushi was born.
The Gzira-based joint, led by their quirky panda mascot, is Malta’s first plant-based sushi eatery offering an impressive, healthy menu of more than 12 varied sushi rolls, inari and decadent cakes for dessert: and it’s entirely animal-free and homemade.
“And the vegan aspect is no mistake,” Vlad, pictured on the right, added.
“It’s a win-win situation for the planet, animals and people’s health! Funny enough, most of our clients are non-vegans. We also have lots of pregnant women who satisfy their cravings with us.”
In fact, among their hundred of raving reviews and an average rating of five stars, pregnant local celebrity Tamara Webb was among those giving praise for the guilt-free sushi experience.
And speaking of the planet, Green Sushi is adamant to do their part in safeguarding the environment. In fact, all sushi sales contribute to making our planet a little greener.
For every order, Green Sushi donate a euro to plant a tree with Team Trees. In simple terms, one sale is a planted tree. They’ve planted 114 last month, and aim to hit the 1000 mark in the near future.
And speaking of the future, the couple dream to bring the plant-based sushi experience into a dining experience sometime soon.