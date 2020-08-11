Wudy Watch Your Back! Malta Has A New Cheesy Sausage To Fall In Love With
Everyone loves DewFresh’s iconic pink sausages. The only sausage Maltese people love as much as those stubby little dudes, in fact, is Wudy’s cheesy sausages. Now imagine a world where both sausages collide… and thank the Lord we live in that world.
Summer 2020 might be a weird one as far as everything is concerned, but Malta’s purveyors of the eternal pink sausages that dominate every BBQ on the island have just gone and made everyone’s sunny season just a little bit brighter.
Last summer had seen Malta’s iconic pink sausage packet rebranding to a slew of mixed reactions, but this year, the brand behind them is taking things up a notch with a new product that’s coming after a fellow legend.
That’s right; DewFresh has rolled out chicken and cheese sausages.
You might’ve already come across these beauties in the wild, or you might’ve only heard about them just now. In any case, I’m willing to bet your stomach’s rumbling right about now.
Now there’s technically two types of sausages here, with a cheeseless chicken specimen being rolled out as well. But who are we kidding – it’s the cheese we’re all after!
“Like all other Dewfresh sausages, these chicken sausages are made from pure chicken meat and NOT mechanically separated meat,” DewFresh reminded everyone earlier this weekend, sharing more shots of the sausage and its packaging to make sure brown becomes the new pink for 2020.
But while the news is exciting enough as is for lovers of summer BBQs on warm summer nights, there’s one glaring elephant in the room here.
In the Before Time, if you were prepping for a summer BBQ, you could easily prepare a batch of Maltese sausages (ah yes, those salty guys are still a delicious thing), a batch of DewFresh pink sausages, and a batch of Wudy Cheese sausages. But what’s going to happen now that the last two have fused together??
“After years of WUDY market domination, DewFresh launch their own cheese filled chicken sausage. The traditional Maltese sausage has never been so under threat,” restaurateur Tommy Diacono jokingly remarked, closing it off with the hilarious, “Fejn huma il-patriotti?“
Also, actually genuine question: does this mean we’re getting DewFresh Cheese sausage rolls at pastizzerias?
And how will they fare against the classic Wudy?
Man, this is just too much pressure. Damn you 2020!