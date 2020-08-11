Wudy Watch Your Back! Malta Has A New Cheesy Sausage To Fall In Love With

Everyone loves DewFresh’s iconic pink sausages. The only sausage Maltese people love as much as those stubby little dudes, in fact, is Wudy’s cheesy sausages. Now imagine a world where both sausages collide… and thank the Lord we live in that world.

Summer 2020 might be a weird one as far as everything is concerned, but Malta’s purveyors of the eternal pink sausages that dominate every BBQ on the island have just gone and made everyone’s sunny season just a little bit brighter.

Last summer had seen Malta’s iconic pink sausage packet rebranding to a slew of mixed reactions, but this year, the brand behind them is taking things up a notch with a new product that’s coming after a fellow legend.

That’s right; DewFresh has rolled out chicken and cheese sausages.

You might’ve already come across these beauties in the wild, or you might’ve only heard about them just now. In any case, I’m willing to bet your stomach’s rumbling right about now.

Now there’s technically two types of sausages here, with a cheeseless chicken specimen being rolled out as well. But who are we kidding – it’s the cheese we’re all after!

“Like all other Dewfresh sausages, these chicken sausages are made from pure chicken meat and NOT mechanically separated meat,” DewFresh reminded everyone earlier this weekend, sharing more shots of the sausage and its packaging to make sure brown becomes the new pink for 2020.