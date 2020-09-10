Welcome Back Duke’s! Msida’s Beloved Snack Bar Reopens One Year After Shocking Roof Collapse

It’s the perfect time to reopen seeing as the neighbouring Junior College will be welcoming back its students in a couple of weeks… and people are already noticing and celebrating the triumphant return of the Msida staple.

Renowned snack bar Duke’s has finally reopened after a number of renovations (and also a logo rebranding) following a roof collapse incident last October.

The student hotspot in Msida had closed down last October after its ceiling collapsed due to construction works on the above floor.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident as it took place on a Saturday, when the snack bar was closed.

The tragedy saw workers and students alike mourning the loss of one of Malta’s favourite places to grab a bite, and the corner store has left a void in the hearts of thousands in the last 10 turbulent months.

Many people have already expressed their excitement for the revival of this Maltese gem, and customers have already started pouring in following the grand opening this morning.

