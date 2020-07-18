Vegan, Alcoholic Sorbets! Sliema Gelateria Rolls Out Aperol Spritz And Cisk Excel Flavours For Summer

Ever found yourself enjoying a sorbet in a hot Maltese summer and thinking to yourself “this could really do with some alcohol content”? Well, have I got news for you. Pjazza Gelateria, one of Sliema’s hubs for weird and wonderful ice cream flavours, is living up to its reputation by rolling out sorbets with a difference. As of this weekend, their sorbet flavours include the newly-introduced Aperol Spritz and Cisk Excel. And in honour of the new aperitif flavour, they’ve even launched a competition where you can win a box worth half a kilo of their delicious stuff. The time to be alive? It’s now.

There’s a number of reasons why the mad geniuses over at Pjazza Gelateria decided to unleash the new flavours… and they’re all 100% understandable and 150% awesome. “First of all, it’s extremely hard to achieve alcohol content in sorbets,” head ice-cream scientist (if that isn’t an official job description yet it better be ASAP) Miguel Gatt tells Lovin Malta. “But I’ve been working on it and have found a method around it.” But beyond the personal challenge, these flavours also have another great selling point; they’re completely vegan. “I wanted to add them to our extensive list of vegan flavours,” Miguel continues, and it’s easy to see why; from vegan bronte pistachio to a 100% vegan nocciola, even their waffle cones are vegan-certified.