Vegan, Alcoholic Sorbets! Sliema Gelateria Rolls Out Aperol Spritz And Cisk Excel Flavours For Summer
Ever found yourself enjoying a sorbet in a hot Maltese summer and thinking to yourself “this could really do with some alcohol content”? Well, have I got news for you.
Pjazza Gelateria, one of Sliema’s hubs for weird and wonderful ice cream flavours, is living up to its reputation by rolling out sorbets with a difference.
As of this weekend, their sorbet flavours include the newly-introduced Aperol Spritz and Cisk Excel.
And in honour of the new aperitif flavour, they’ve even launched a competition where you can win a box worth half a kilo of their delicious stuff.
The time to be alive? It’s now.
There’s a number of reasons why the mad geniuses over at Pjazza Gelateria decided to unleash the new flavours… and they’re all 100% understandable and 150% awesome.
“First of all, it’s extremely hard to achieve alcohol content in sorbets,” head ice-cream scientist (if that isn’t an official job description yet it better be ASAP) Miguel Gatt tells Lovin Malta. “But I’ve been working on it and have found a method around it.”
But beyond the personal challenge, these flavours also have another great selling point; they’re completely vegan.
“I wanted to add them to our extensive list of vegan flavours,” Miguel continues, and it’s easy to see why; from vegan bronte pistachio to a 100% vegan nocciola, even their waffle cones are vegan-certified.
“Of course, there’s also the fact that it’s gotten super hot and these sorbets are all very refreshing,” Miguel smiles. “They can even be taken as an alternative to an apéritif!”
With the exciting new flavours now officially launched, however, Miguel is already looking ahead and planning his next projects… and they include everything from G&T sorbets to ones with digestivi flavours.
Yep, that’s right; this is just the beginning.
“This weekend is mostly all about the Aperol Spritz, but as of Monday, we’ll be making other flavours like gin & tonic for our sorbets,” Miguel smiled, teasing even more popular drinks like Vodka Red Bull and Mojitos flavours. Insane.
Meanwhile, liqueurs served after dinner to aid in digestion, digestivi have a long history in our neighbouring Italy, and Miguel wants to bring them to Sliema… with a sweet twist, of course.
“We’ll also be working on flavours like Amareo Del Capo, Averna and Jager next,” Miguel teases. “I feel that flavours like this challenge my creative side and my mind, so I definitely won’t be stopping anytime soon!”
We are definitely not complaining.