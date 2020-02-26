These 3 Maltese Restaurants Are The First Ever To Receive A Michelin Star

For the first time ever, three local restaurants have been awarded the most prestigious restaurant rating: the Michelin Star.

De Mondion, a restaurant in Mdina, as well as Valletta-based establishments Noni and Under Grain have become the first in Malta to receive a Michelin Star for excellence.

This is the first year the hallmark of fine dining quality features restaurants across the islands of Malta and Gozo – and includes three other Bib Gourmand restaurants: Terrone in Marsaxlokk, Commanda in Mellieha and Rubino in Valletta.

“We are delighted to present our first ever edition of the MICHELIN Guide to the islands of Malta and Gozo. This selection reflects the diversity of the islands’ cuisine, the talents of its chefs and the quality of the ingredients available to them.”

-The Michelin Guide 2020

MEP Roberta Metsola also gave praise to the restaurants on Twitter.