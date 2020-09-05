Spice Up Your Gift Game With These Delicious Candy-Themed Bouquets In Malta
If you’re looking for an over-the-top candy-themed gift than a new service with a sweet tooth might just sort you out.
Sugar and Smiles fun approach to bouquets will make you want to attend every wedding this summer just in case you have the opportunity to catch one of these.
“I’m a loving and caring person and seeing others around me happy and spreading joy is always a huge priority in my life,” said Sally Gladwish, the owner, when asked what inspired her to start this unique business
The small business has only just begun and yet the innovative ideas have flowed. The idea is that each creation is versatile and can be used as different things: centrepieces, interactive decorations and gifts.
This classic bouquet is a marvellous display of chocolate delight and pretty flowers.
“This wonderful gift for partners, family and friends is handcrafted in Malta and made with love and care,” they say.
Apart from all that, they also make beautifully decorated candy-themed cakes to complete the picture on the matching display.
“This beautiful three-tier no-bake kinder cake is the perfect way to stand out from the crowd,” says the page.
“I have so many more ideas to share in the near future. I finally plucked up the courage to publish my page yesterday and I’m quite shocked by the response I’ve gotten already,” said Sally thanking all the people who have supported her page.
This small Maltese business has a bright future and we can’t wait to see more new and unique products.