Spice Up Your Gift Game With These Delicious Candy-Themed Bouquets In Malta

If you’re looking for an over-the-top candy-themed gift than a new service with a sweet tooth might just sort you out.

Sugar and Smiles fun approach to bouquets will make you want to attend every wedding this summer just in case you have the opportunity to catch one of these.

“I’m a loving and caring person and seeing others around me happy and spreading joy is always a huge priority in my life,” said Sally Gladwish, the owner, when asked what inspired her to start this unique business

The small business has only just begun and yet the innovative ideas have flowed. The idea is that each creation is versatile and can be used as different things: centrepieces, interactive decorations and gifts.