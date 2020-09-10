Return Of The Food Porn! We’re Back With A New Series All About The Island’s Signature Dishes

Everyone loves a tantalising foodie video, and Malta’s blessed with dozens of delicious dishes and unique signatures that just keep popping up all over the island. Which is exactly what Lovin Malta will be looking at for our new series.

Lovin Recommends marks a complete rethinking of the way we shoot, produce and create our popular foodie videos. Hitting the streets and visiting some of Malta and Gozo’s most beloved restaurants, we will be shining a light on some of the islands’ most unique, iconic and irreplicable dishes. And it’s all launching tomorrow!

Taking centre stage as the protagonists of Lovin Recommends will be none other than the delectable dishes themselves, and we’ll soon be learning how there’s more to uniqueness than just exclusivity.

Whether it’s limited availability or a novel way of looking at a decades-old traditional recipe, there’s a lot that can elevate a simple dish and make it worthy of a Lovin Recommends feature. And we’ll be looking at these tasty contenders one by one!

The dishes will be introduced, dissected and reproduced in loving detail by their chef-masters themselves, who will guide you through the whole process and share the full experience of being in the kitchen while preparing the glorious dishes. Basically, imagine walking into the best restaurants in Malta and getting a front-row seat as the chefs prepare their pièce de résistance right in front of you and walk you through it all. Voilà!