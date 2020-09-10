Return Of The Food Porn! We’re Back With A New Series All About The Island’s Signature Dishes
Everyone loves a tantalising foodie video, and Malta’s blessed with dozens of delicious dishes and unique signatures that just keep popping up all over the island. Which is exactly what Lovin Malta will be looking at for our new series.
Lovin Recommends marks a complete rethinking of the way we shoot, produce and create our popular foodie videos. Hitting the streets and visiting some of Malta and Gozo’s most beloved restaurants, we will be shining a light on some of the islands’ most unique, iconic and irreplicable dishes. And it’s all launching tomorrow!
Taking centre stage as the protagonists of Lovin Recommends will be none other than the delectable dishes themselves, and we’ll soon be learning how there’s more to uniqueness than just exclusivity.
Whether it’s limited availability or a novel way of looking at a decades-old traditional recipe, there’s a lot that can elevate a simple dish and make it worthy of a Lovin Recommends feature. And we’ll be looking at these tasty contenders one by one!
The dishes will be introduced, dissected and reproduced in loving detail by their chef-masters themselves, who will guide you through the whole process and share the full experience of being in the kitchen while preparing the glorious dishes. Basically, imagine walking into the best restaurants in Malta and getting a front-row seat as the chefs prepare their pièce de résistance right in front of you and walk you through it all. Voilà!
Beyond a behind-the-scenes look at some of Malta’s best dishes, however, Lovin Recommends will also be showcasing the location and ambience of the restaurants they call home.
Each month, a select few restaurants will be highlighted, with these eateries being given the unique opportunity to not only provide tens of thousands of people with a sneak peek of their signature dish, but also to showcase the beautiful totality of their surroundings.
If you own a restaurant which you think deserves to be featured on Lovin Recommends, get in touch with us on lisa@lovinmalta.com and get ready to serve your tastiest, most unique dish!
Our first episode will be going live tomorrow, and features Fernandõ Gastrotheque‘s special take on the evergreen lasagne.
If you want to revisit an old classic in a completely different way, check out this Sliema’s wine bar’s beautiful bowl featuring fresh egg-pasta sheets, beef ragout, tomato sauce, stracciatella and herb panko.
The newly-introduced menu item has already received rave reviews from patrons of the “wine theatre and culinary experience”, and when you look at the painstaking process of bringing it to life and the glorious end product, it’s very easy to see why!
The only thing that’s left now is to have Chef Laslo explain how he turns this old favourite into a brand new dish that’s absolutely to die for.
So what are you waiting for? If you love food as much as we do, you’re going to want to tune in to Lovin Recommends, our new home for everything unique and delicious!