Popular Maltese Restaurants To Close And Only Operate Through Deliveries Following Stricter Coronavirus Measures

As all of Malta’s educational establishments brace for a whole week of shutdown and more events keep getting cancelled amidst heightened fears of the Coronavirus, some of the island’s most popular restaurants have announced their own measures. Just after noon, a number of beloved eateries from all around the island took to social media to let their patrons know they’d be closing down… some until further notice, while others in an attempt to reduce crowding at their establishments. Beloved fast food joint Bandit said they would not accept customers dining in, going on to say that “all orders should pass through our front window and we will keep the door closed until further notice.” “We are still accepting take out, pickups and delivery orders as per usual,” the post finished.

Long-standing burger joint New York Best had a similar announcement ot make, saying they had “decided to take all necessary precautions immediately when it comes to the health and safety of our customers and employees.” “As from tomorrow, we will be closed for public and ONLY operate through deliveries,” a Facebook post on the issue reads. “We would like to take the time to thank you for your cooperation during this period and hope that everything will be back to normal as soon as possible,” NYB finished, urging everyone to stay safe.

Meanwhile, popular chef and restaurateur Rafel Sammut had a couple of announcements to make about his establishments. “In order to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, as of tomorrow (Friday), The Pulled Meat Company in South Street Valletta will be CLOSED until further notice,” Sammut said. “Briju will also be closing as of next Sunday the 15th,” Sammut announced. “We will be in operation this weekend with a limited number of covers and detailedprecautions in place.” “We hope this does not cause too much inconvenience to our customers, however in these difficult times we feel that it is the only responsible option we have,” Sammut finished. “We urge everyone to also take the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

