Petita Pies Has Brought To Malta A Whole New Vegan Menu Of Tarts, Pies And Empanadas

This all-new start-up is serving mouth-watering and eco-friendly sweet and savoury vegan pies ranging all the way from tarts to empanadas.

Petita Pies has brought to the table a whole new aspect to affordable vegan cuisine in Malta with their tasty pies and pastries.

My personal favourite has to be the divine apple pie or the pulled hoisin jack, both are presented in the most beautiful way.

At just €5 for each pie, it’s definitely inexpensive especially considering it’s vegan.

They also offer delivery straight to your door with some of the cutest packaging around!

Petita pies now also offer frozen pies for just €4.60 which you can stockpile for during this stormy weather to fill your soul and your stomach with tasty pastries!

Order your frozen stash in time for the stormy weather. Msg us with your order ???? Posted by Petita Pies on Monday, September 14, 2020

Order yours by sending a message on Facebook or Instagram!

Tell us which pie you’d like to taste in the comments!