Lija’s Fanciest Restaurant Rolls Out Exclusive Six-Course ‘Fast Food’ Menu For €60

Everyone loves a cheeky cheat meal, and there’s nothing out there that quite hits the spot like fast food. But what if you had to take the fast food experience and give it a super fancy twist?

That’s exactly what Lija’s prestigious restaurant Bahia is exploring this weekend for a new, special tasting dinner, and it’s promising to be one for the foodie books.

“At some point in our lives we have all eaten fast food, and most of us probably have happy or special memories whilst we were doing so,” Bahia announced earlier this week. “This tasting dinner aims to revive those memories.”

Bahia’s own version of “fast” food sees a six-course special menu being served at €60 per person.

“On the day, you may also purchase selected beverages that will be paired with the respective dishes,” the restaurant’s announcement continued.