Lija’s Fanciest Restaurant Rolls Out Exclusive Six-Course ‘Fast Food’ Menu For €60

Everyone loves a cheeky cheat meal, and there’s nothing out there that quite hits the spot like fast food. But what if you had to take the fast food experience and give it a super fancy twist?

That’s exactly what Lija’s prestigious restaurant Bahia is exploring this weekend for a new, special tasting dinner, and it’s promising to be one for the foodie books.

“At some point in our lives we have all eaten fast food, and most of us probably have happy or special memories whilst we were doing so,” Bahia announced earlier this week. “This tasting dinner aims to revive those memories.”

Bahia’s own version of “fast” food sees a six-course special menu being served at €60 per person.

“On the day, you may also purchase selected beverages that will be paired with the respective dishes,” the restaurant’s announcement continued.

And whether or not this tackles your fancy, it looks like the idea has gone down very well with Bahia’s patrons… so much so that all tables have already been booked.

Last night saw the first tasting dinner go down to a full house, and tonight’s repeat is also just as full.

“Bahia is taking all the necessary measures to safeguard our staff and our guests, as requested by the authorities,” the restaurant stressed. “Due to the reduced capacity, we encourage guests to book in advance.” And book in advance they sure did.

In the meantime, if you’d like to make sure you don’t miss out on the next special menu, Bahia’s Facebook post earlier this summer had revealead the list of upcoming events… and next up are a Blindfolded Dinner and a Strictly Maltese menu!

