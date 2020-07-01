It’s Coming Back! Iconic Swieqi Hot Dog Joint Teases Return After Over Three Years

Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. If you are like me and had your childhood made by delicious hot dogs in Swieqi on unforgettable summer nights, then you’re about to have your entire year made.

It looks like Summer Nights is returning, ladies and gentlemen!

Over three years after closing its doors and giving way to pizza franchise Telepizza – which is now listed as permanently closed on Facebook – a sign has appeared on the front of the Swieqi corner-eatery, teasing “Sunrise Hotdogs coming soon”.

While no additional information has been posted online, this photo is more than enough to get any hot dog lover’s tastebuds rearing.

Tag someone who will be very excited to see this