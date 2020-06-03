‘I Have Sinned’: Msida Bakery Turns It Up A Notch With Decadent ‘Ice Cream Doughnut Sandwich’

I’ve got a question for you. Ice cream or doughnut? Well, in the spirit of that GIF of the young Spanish girl who’s been memed to oblivion, why don’t we have both?

Msida’s coveted Baked Cafe & Bakery has rolled out a decadent dessert that’s perfect for any warm June day… and it’s got something for everyone.

The ice cream doughnut sandwich is guaranteed to drive any food lover absolutely wild, with a pistachio brownie chunk (which should be somewhat “guilt-free”) hitting all the right spots.

“Homemade from A to yes please,” elaborated head baker and food expert Fran Farrugia, who later shared the photo admitting “I have sinned”.