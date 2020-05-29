Fourth Time’s A Charm! Can You Guess Where Malta’s Next Starbucks Base Is?

Since the coffee giant first landed on our islands back last year, it’s become a staple for instagrammers, frappuccino fanatics and anyone in need of an energy pick-me-up during their day. Now, with three locations in Valletta, Sliema and Mellieha, its time to say hello to their latest addition in the North…

Because Starbucks has landed in Bugibba!

Indeed, opening its doors today, the seaside tourist town is getting its very own iconic Starbucks, so you can stroll the shores drink in hand. Plus, if you drop by today, you can be the first to try the handcrafted drinks of Starbucks’ baristas in Bugibba.

And don’t worry, Starbucks is taking health and safety very seriously.

The new store is opening with social distancing measures and rigid health procedures in place, including the compulsory use of face masks, hand sanitisers at both entrance and exit of the stores as well as encouraging contact-less payments. These measures have also been introduced at the other three stores across Malta.

And can you believe it’s been one year since Starbucks launched in Malta?

Well, you better believe it. To celebrate their one year anniversary, on June 1st, all Starbucks stores will offer a free filter coffee to everyone that buys a drink, as a little thank you for the support over the last months.

But if filters aren’t your thing, try their latest creation – the Summer Frappuccino. You’ll be glad to know that every Starbuck beverage is with the world’s highest quality Arabica coffee, all of which is verified as 99% ethically sourced through its Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.)