Foodie Firsts! We’re Looking For Malta’s Most Unique Dishes To Document The Island’s Greatest Eats

Unique dishes come in all shapes and sizes, but on a crammed island teeming with food aficionados trying to break the mould, it takes something truly special to rise above everything else. And that’s exactly what we’re looking for.

Lovin Malta has already documented some super unique dishes, from Octopus burgers and Twistees-covered chicken fingers to salmon pastizzi and milkshakes with ħelwa tat-tork, maqrut and Nutella-drizzled donuts. We’ve also shone a spotlight on the island’s iconic staples that have stood the test of time and satisfied the tastebuds of so many generations. But we’re not stopping there.

As people clamour to find Malta’s next big thing, we want to make sure the island’s most one-of-a-kind dishes get the centre-stage they so rightfully deserve.

We’re looking for the most outrageous, unique and mouthwatering dishes around Malta to feature in a series of foodie videos rolling out this year!

You’ve seen our short videos highlighting some of the island’s coolest restaurants and best #FoodPorn, from beautiful brunch places to indulgent fried chicken havens.

Racking tens of thousands of views on each, we’ve looked at some of the restaurants, bars, diners and food trucks that need to be on everyone’s Maltese bucket list.