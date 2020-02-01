Foodie Firsts! We’re Looking For Malta’s Most Unique Dishes To Document The Island’s Greatest Eats
Unique dishes come in all shapes and sizes, but on a crammed island teeming with food aficionados trying to break the mould, it takes something truly special to rise above everything else. And that’s exactly what we’re looking for.
Lovin Malta has already documented some super unique dishes, from Octopus burgers and Twistees-covered chicken fingers to salmon pastizzi and milkshakes with ħelwa tat-tork, maqrut and Nutella-drizzled donuts. We’ve also shone a spotlight on the island’s iconic staples that have stood the test of time and satisfied the tastebuds of so many generations. But we’re not stopping there.
As people clamour to find Malta’s next big thing, we want to make sure the island’s most one-of-a-kind dishes get the centre-stage they so rightfully deserve.
We’re looking for the most outrageous, unique and mouthwatering dishes around Malta to feature in a series of foodie videos rolling out this year!
You’ve seen our short videos highlighting some of the island’s coolest restaurants and best #FoodPorn, from beautiful brunch places to indulgent fried chicken havens.
Racking tens of thousands of views on each, we’ve looked at some of the restaurants, bars, diners and food trucks that need to be on everyone’s Maltese bucket list.
Our next endeavour sees us taking to Malta’s finest food establishments, to get to the bottom of the dishes you absolutely have to try this decade.
And we’re looking for Malta’s Next Top Viral Food! Whether it’s burgers, pasta, chicken, dessert, or literally none of the above, get in touch with us and let’s get your awesome cuisine everywhere!
Got something no one’s ever seen before? Ready to take over the island with your super crazy dish? Have an immortal Maltese favourite that needs to go down in the Foodie Hall of Fame? Think your carbonara is the best on the island?
If you think your signature dish has what it takes to be featured in Lovin Malta’s new show, get in touch with us by sending an email to jon@lovinmalta.com and tell us all about it!
