Fine-Dining Pastizzi: Modern Twists On Maltese Classics At Valletta Restaurant

Eating classic Maltese food in your grandmother’s kitchen on a Sunday afternoon is a cultural staple for our sunny island. That’s why seeing this innovative and upscale take on these food pieces is like a culinary renaissance.

All these dishes are coming out of Trabuxu Bistro, “a Mediterranean bistro in the heart of Valletta offering genuine food and service in a charming, friendly environment.”

One of the dishes is made up of a traditional pastizz filled with a fig and goat’s cheese blend laid on top of a bed of duck confit salad. Presentation for this plate is on point and the flavours complement each other greatly.