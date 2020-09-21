Fine-Dining Pastizzi: Modern Twists On Maltese Classics At Valletta Restaurant
Eating classic Maltese food in your grandmother’s kitchen on a Sunday afternoon is a cultural staple for our sunny island. That’s why seeing this innovative and upscale take on these food pieces is like a culinary renaissance.
All these dishes are coming out of Trabuxu Bistro, “a Mediterranean bistro in the heart of Valletta offering genuine food and service in a charming, friendly environment.”
One of the dishes is made up of a traditional pastizz filled with a fig and goat’s cheese blend laid on top of a bed of duck confit salad. Presentation for this plate is on point and the flavours complement each other greatly.
Another of the dishes is a snail and guanciale bruschetta seasoned with a healthy amount of capers, aioli dressing and sprinkled with fennel seeds. The starter makes use of a strong combination of the conventional bebbux mogħlija and cured meat.
The rest of the menu is a variety of gourmet meals which will satisfy your taste buds in an aesthetically pleasing environment.
Posted by Trabuxu Bistro on Monday, September 14, 2020