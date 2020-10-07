Eight Vegan-Friendly Eateries In Malta You Need To Check Out

As we celebrate meat-free week in Malta, we thought of compiling a list of Maltese eateries that serve up some serious vegan cuisine. Now, most of these restaurants offer both vegan and non-vegan dishes, so they’re bound to accommodate meat-eaters and their plant-based pals alike. But let’s face it, with such a wide selection of delicious vegan meals, who even needs meat? 1. Ġugar

This place might be one of Valletta’s most iconic bars – and with good reason. From wraps and ftajjar to salads and sandwiches, Ġugar’s snacks menu offers a fine balance of vegetarian, vegan, and traditional dishes. Oh and whilst you’re there, do yourself a favour and try their locally-renowned coconut balls; they’re definitely worth the calories. Signature dish: Vegan pizza ftira 2. Emma’s Kitchen

Breakfast, lunch, and dessert, it’s all available at Emma’s Kitchen. This restaurant has its own vegan menu offering meat-free versions of some of its most popular dishes – and they’re just as good. Emma’s Kitchen also boasts a healthy selection of deliciously whacky beers which are bound to satisfy the hipster inside any of us. Signature dish: Tofu udon noodles 3. TukTuk

They might have closed their Valletta outlet, but this eatery is still redefining Indian cuisine in Malta. Practically every single item on TukTuk’s menu has a vegan counterpart – we’re talking kormas, chapatis and kebabs, to name a few. This restaurant also offers its own delivery service, so next time you’re craving a meat-free curry at home, think TukTuk. Signature dish: Vegan korma 4. One80 Mellieħa

Fine dining – but make it vegan. Mellieħa’s One80 is one of the few Maltese fine-dining restaurants with a full-out vegan menu – and it’s got more than baked aubergines and pasta with red sauce. This restaurant has got vegans covered for every single course, we’re talking starters, pasta, mains, sides, and dessert. Signature dish: Mixed bell peppers flan 5. Sottozero

Summer might be over, but it’s never too late for some good old gelato. At this Buġibba gelateria, vegans won’t have to settle for just sorbet (although their sorbet selection is pretty damn big). Sottozero has an extensive range of soya-based ice creams perfect for anyone who’s plant-based or lactose intolerant- think hazelnut, chocolate, and amarena. Signature dish: Soya hazelnut ice cream 6. Avotaco

This place might be Malta’s only vegan-friendly Mexican restaurant. Avotaco can whip up vegan versions of practically all the delicious dishes on their menu. We’re talking burritos, tres tacos, quesadillas, chimichangas – and a whole lot more. So next time you’re craving a quesadilla, you know where to go. Signature dish: Vegan quesadilla 7. Hammett’s Gastro Bar

Who said vegans can’t enjoy some top-tier tapas? Hammett’s Gastro Bar is perfect for a couple of quick bites over a couple of exotic cocktails. This restaurant takes conventional vegetables and kicks them up a few notches to make them taste like something completely new. Hammett’s Gastro Bar also has a fully-fledged cocktail menu – and who doesn’t like a cheeky afternoon spritz? Signature dish: Korean fried cauliflower 8. Choco Kebab Cafe