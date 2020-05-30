Don’t Worry About Carbs! Here Are 7 Potato Recipes Because Malta’s Farmers Need You To Buy Them
Oh, potatoes. The simple crop that brings joy to the masses in the millions of ways the yellow nuggets can be transformed.
Terrible news came in that local potato farmers aren’t exporting their golden harvest this year because of the pandemic. Now, farmers need to find ways to rid of their crops, with prices already slashed at half price.
This is where you and I come in.
This year’s summer diets are officially cancelled because we need to support our local farmers and buy up the fruit (vegetable?) of their labour which they slaved over for months on end.
So unbutton your jeans, buy up those sacks of potatoes and prepare to become one yourself, because here are some super potato recipes to try out at home.
1. Gnocchi
Gnocchi > Pasta. It has to be said. These mini-potato pleasures are an easy way to impress any dinner date, paired with your favourite go-to sauce. Though they may be a little time consuming they are definitely worth it and you can batch-freeze some of your potato efforts for future gnocchi binges.
2. Dauphinoise potatoes
For the fancier. These thinly sliced golden treats are covered in cream, garlic and dreams. Get your French chef hat on and try your hand at this recipe.
3. Vegan shepherd’s pie
We need to include vegans on our list. This vegan shepherd’s pie is an elevated take on the classic dish, and frankly, I think it is even better than the original.
4. Broccoli and potato croquettes
The perfect midnight snack (but please be careful with hot oil if you’re doing some drunk cooking). These babies are so addictive you’ll eat them hot, so make sure you make a lot the first time round
5. Smashed and Loaded Crispy Potatoes
SMASHED and LOADED is what bests describes me after eating a whole dish of these in one sitting. You got potatoes. Bacon. Cream. Chives. In other words, a plate full of happiness.
6. Pull Apart Potato Bread Rolls
Something a little more innovative for your yellow submarines. Bread made out of potatoes! These rolls are equal parts delicious and beautiful
7. Golden Potato Cake
What is better than cake? A cake made of potatoes. Enough said.