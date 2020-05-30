Don’t Worry About Carbs! Here Are 7 Potato Recipes Because Malta’s Farmers Need You To Buy Them

Oh, potatoes. The simple crop that brings joy to the masses in the millions of ways the yellow nuggets can be transformed.

Terrible news came in that local potato farmers aren’t exporting their golden harvest this year because of the pandemic. Now, farmers need to find ways to rid of their crops, with prices already slashed at half price.

This is where you and I come in.

This year’s summer diets are officially cancelled because we need to support our local farmers and buy up the fruit (vegetable?) of their labour which they slaved over for months on end.

So unbutton your jeans, buy up those sacks of potatoes and prepare to become one yourself, because here are some super potato recipes to try out at home.