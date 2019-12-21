Definitive(ly) The Best: These Are This Year’s Top 12 Restaurants In Malta

As 2019 comes to a close, it’s time to once again take a look at what Malta thinks are some of the best restaurants of the past twelve months. The 2020 Definitive(Ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo has released its list of where you can find some of the most delicious and mouth-watering dishes on the Maltese islands, and each and every one of them looks as unique and epic as the other. Whether your hungry or not, this list is guaranteed to make your stomach growl – so have your phone at the ready to make a reservation because you’ll be hard-fought to find a table at one of these establishments…

12. Giuseppi's Bar & Bistro Naxxar

A family-run restaurant that’s been recently refurbished and reopened its doors this summer. Giuseppi‘s new phase is accompanied by a new menu which changes daily and is sure to excite and delight both the more conservative and the more adventurous of foodies, from the classics such fritturi di neonate to lamb brain fritters and fried rabbit bellies doused in honey and fresh coriander.

11. Root 81 Rabat

With Malta’s best chef in the kitchen, you know you’re getting a good meal at Rabat’s Root 81. An exciting menu with food being served either on the stairway of the restaurant’s facade itself or in the cosy inside space with flagstone tile flooring, dark oak tables and warm copper hues.

10. The Lord Nelson Restaurant Mosta

The Lord Nelson in Mosta has established itself as a landmark in fine dining and is also renowned for its intimate ambiance, mouth-watering dishes & extensive wine list.

9. Beppe’s Restaurant Sannat, Gozo

Beppe’s is one of the few restaurants in Gozo that offer an open-kitchen concept and a steak display with different cuts of fresh meats, making it totally fresh and exquisite at the same time.

8. Dinner in the Sky Floriana

A totally unique dining experience with an unmatched view. Dining In The Sky is more than just a cool dinner stunt; it actually has some of the best dishes on the Maltese islands and makes every second you dangle from the sky worth it.

7. Ristorante La Vela Pietà

Ristorante La Vela is a friendly yet discreet Italian restaurant found in a quiet and secluded area by the Msida Marina. Its impressive and mouth-watering dishes are that way because they’re prepared by their one-of-a-kind Sicilian chef.

6. Patrick’s Lounge and Restaurant Victoria, Gozo

It’s hard to find a better steak in Gozo than at Patrick’s Lounge. Not only is this establishment revered for its quality food but it doesn’t shy away from the fact that it has one of the best wine lists on the Maltese islands. Gozo represent!

6. Palazzo Preca Valletta

Run by the Preca sisters of the critically-acclaimed ‘Tal-Familja’, Valletta’s Palazzo Preca offers a broad range of Mediterranean food and wine along with a wealth of knowledge, experience and an abundance of passion that will transpire to your plate.

4. Susurrus St. Julian's

Unique for its earth and seasonal-inspired design and for its menu that includes a blend of Mediterranean and South American dishes, Susurrus offers a novel dining experience and is definitely on our list of top restaurants in Malta. Formerly Buddhamann, this beautifully-placed restaurant has switched up a bunch of things, except the most important; the lavish views and head chef Marvin Gauci.

3. Meraki Rabat

TripAdvisor only has positive reviews about this Rabat restaurant. Customers have raved about Meraki‘s excellent quality of food, service and ambiance which is the perfect combination for a nice and relaxed dinner date.

2. Caviar & Bull St Julian's

Located in St. Julian’s and facing St. George’s Bay, Caviar & Bull serves some of the most creative dishes on the island, from Wagyu Tacos to Lobster Popcorn – and they’re all locally sourced.

1. Tarragon St Paul's Bay

Tarragon has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue pretty much this whole decade, and we’re not surprised. The Mediterranean fusion restaurant sits snugly in St Paul’s Bay and has the appearance of a high street shop. Inside is a whole new experience, with an elegant vibe and an outstanding menu with a certain emphasis on the excellence of its seafood.