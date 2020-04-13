CovidCooking: Four Top Maltese Chefs Share What They’ve Been – And What You Should Be – Cooking Under Quarantine

Food deliveries have become the norm, with even McDonalds rolling out home delivery – but some of the talented chefs behind some of top eateries on the islands have been keeping busy creating delectable dishes that you can recreate at home.

Add the stock, potatoes, broad beans and sugar and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and leave to simmer for around 40 minutes.

What does this dish mean to you?

Everyone has their own way of cooking this traditional soup, with the recipe being passed on from one generation to the next. The base is always the same but every home has its own special additions. Today we decided to cook kusksu, as my father-in-law left us some freshly picked broad beans, carrots and cauliflower from his own field, on our doorstep. We already had fresh cheeselets in our fridge, so when you have these ingredients the first thing that comes to mind is kusksu. Today’s cold, rainy weather is perfect for a hearty traditional soup.

How are you coping with COVID-19?

I’m following recommendations and staying home as much as possible. I go out only once a week, early in the morning to buy some groceries. Other goods are delivered to our doorstep.

At the moment I’m using this time to work on the recipes of our new menu at one80 in Mellieha. We will launch it as soon as we are open to our customers again, hopefully very soon.

Apart from that, I’m spending a lot of precious time with my family. Having a two-month-old baby, feeding him, playing and watching him grow… the days are passing by really quickly. I enjoy watching informative TV series, usually about food and cooking, with my wife.

I watch the news to know what’s happening, not only in Malta but all around the world. Hopefully, all of this will come to an end soon so we can enjoy our beautiful island and meet up with our loved ones to enjoy a meal in local restaurants altogether.