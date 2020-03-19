Covid Tea And Quarantine Pornstar: Malta’s Cocktail Wizard Rolls Out Coronavirus-Themed Delivery Service

In these challenging global times, the bravest among us must adapt to survive – and that’s why Malta’s most popular molecular fusion specialist has rolled out a cocktail delivery service all over the island with one very aptly named menu.

Eddie Bonello, the brains behind Molecular Fusion, said the idea to deliver gastronomical cocktails during the time of the coronavirus came to him when he was having a tasty cocktail himself.

“Whilst having a drink in my own home something struck me, and I said ‘what have I been showcasing these last couple of years… If I can’t get Molecular Fusion to the events then I will bring them to the comfort of your home!!'” he told Lovin Malta.

Molecular Fusion has a whole range of unique cocktails made by the team themselves with passion.

“My imagination went to work, creativity hit me and before you know it, a special menu was released, and the rest is history.”

Their hilariously-named new menu is perfect for those looking to get lit in the time of the coronavirus – the Quarantine Pornstar and Oh Yeah Infected look especially tantalising.



The team have already been receiving some super feedback to their new delivery service.