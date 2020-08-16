Chef Daniel Grech Opens Malta’s First-Ever Grilled Pizzeria And Our Stomachs Are Rumbling

Renowned for pushing the creative boundaries of cooking, Chef Daniel Grech has now opened his very own unique pizzeria serving Malta’s first grilled pizza.

“Finally, after a long wait, our grilled pizza’s are ready to be served,” he said on Facebook as he announced his latest venture, Pizza.ink.

The Burgers.ink boss is renowned for his eccentric yet mouth-watering menu items ranging from burgers to desserts.

However, his latest venture takes him into the world of doughy bases and crispy crusts and we couldn’t be more excited.

Pizza.ink is apparently the first grilled pizzeria in Malta which adds an interesting and intriguing dynamic to Malta’s eclectic pizza game.

Burrata and truffle grilled pizza with a house-made pesto base is the definition of 2020 food porn.

Pizza.ink is located on the same premises as Burgers.ink on Old Theatre Street in Valletta.

