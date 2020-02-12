Burgers, Tacos And Corn Dogs: A New American-Style Restaurant Has Just Opened Its Doors On The Gżira Promenade

A new American-style restaurant joint has just opened on the Gżira promenade and it offers everything from signature burgers to tasty tapas and even traditional corn dogs.

From the ashes of the beloved Santa Cruz rises the new and highly anticipated Bianca’s and we’re glad it’s finally here.

Bianca soft-launched earlier this week but the restaurant has already got a reputation for some mouthwatering burgers, notably its signature Bianca’s Burger…