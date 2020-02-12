Burgers, Tacos And Corn Dogs: A New American-Style Restaurant Has Just Opened Its Doors On The Gżira Promenade
A new American-style restaurant joint has just opened on the Gżira promenade and it offers everything from signature burgers to tasty tapas and even traditional corn dogs.
From the ashes of the beloved Santa Cruz rises the new and highly anticipated Bianca’s and we’re glad it’s finally here.
Bianca soft-launched earlier this week but the restaurant has already got a reputation for some mouthwatering burgers, notably its signature Bianca’s Burger…
which pays tribute to the restaurant’s namesake, a one-and-a-half-year-old grey African parrot that sits in the restaurant while you eat.
Bianca’s is located at Bayview Hotel in Gżira and its current menu brings with it an American flare just like this nacho plate combo inspired by both tacos and burritos…
or this half rack of razzling ribs…
and of course the traditional tacos.
In addition, Bianca’s also serves up some classy drinks, from cocktails to craft beer…
the perfect companion to help wash everything down.
Bianca offers all this and it hasn’t been open for a week yet. The brains behind the burger joint are yet to unleash their full menu which will include the all-famous traditional corn dog and the ultimate comfort food, mac n’ cheese.