Burgers.Ink Joins Forces With One Of Valletta’s Favourite Hangout Spots For The Ultimate Pub Experience 

The notoriously good Burgers.Ink has officially joined forces with Queen Victoria’s Pub in Valletta… and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

Burgers.Ink founder and head chef Daniel Grech announced the highly-anticipated news on social media along with a photo outside Burgers.Ink’s new home…

Burgers.Ink is well known for its mouthwatering, meaty burgers as well as it’s extravagant and ridiculous-looking desserts…

And Queen Victoria’s is renowned for its traditional pub atmosphere fitted with an eclectic range of beers on tap…

Together, they make the ultimate pub experience.

Now that the two forces have joined together, we have no doubt we’re going to get some British-inspired, crafty new recipes out of this new partnership.

With COVID-19 in our rearview mirrors (fingers crossed) and a Government-gifted €100 COVID-19 voucher, there’s literally no reason why you shouldn’t sploosh on booze and burgers!

