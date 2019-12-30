Budapest’s Best: Renowned Maltese Chef Tops Gastronomy Guide For Hungarian Capital’s Luxury Restaurants… Twice

Marvin Gauci and his group just keeps on topping the tables this year, claiming cooking titles both locally and overseas. The world-renowned chef proves to be more than just a good cook, but a great entrepreneur, as both of his Budapestian restaurants featured in the Top 10 Gastronomy Guide of the year. Caviar & Bull and Uncensored were both selected as the best luxury restaurants in Budapest by renowned foodie magazine Magyar Konyha. Uncensored just opened its doors earlier this year and offers a 360-degree audiovisual dining experience like none other…

The restaurant offers “experimental, multi-sensory cooking” as diners sit in a projector-lit room with highlights from around the world as gourmet food from the region is brought out to truly transport the senses. Though it placed in the Top 10 according to Magyar Konyha, the restaurant sits at the number one spot on Trip Advisor, with a total 0f 70 reviews all giving it five stars.

Its sister restaurant, Caviar & Bull, was also named in the Top 10, and comes in at a close fifth place on Trip Advisor, which goes to show that excellence stems across the board for the Marvin Gauci Group.

Coming out on top isn’t anything new for the Maltese chef who, just a couple of weeks ago, was rated one of the best chefs in Malta and his restaurant, Tarragon, the best in the country (again).