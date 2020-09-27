Bragioli, Hot Dogs And Sweets On Sundays: This Is What Maltese Prison’s Menu Looks Like

Without a doubt, one of the most important moments inside prison is meal time.

Locked up and left with few options beyond menial labour to pass the time, many prisoners look towards meal times as a respite from the reality of being imprisoned.

However, a series of deaths in prison recently has led to questions over the nutritional value of the food served in Corradino Correctional Facility. In new information obtained by Lovin Malta, here’s what you can expect to dine on if you ever end up behind bars in Malta.

Prisoners are provided with three meals per day, and are given a choice to select between two options which include “various types of dishes”.

The other choice they have over their food is what dessert option they’d like once a week, on Sunday – inmates can choose between fresh fruit or a “sweet portion”.

On some special occasions, such as Christmas or festas, a meal appropriate for the occasion may be served.

When it comes to the lunch and dinner meals, you can expect some typical dishes found in Malta and the Mediterranean. They include pasta, meat, fish and salad options:

1. Pasta dishes

These include offerings such as spaghetti aglio e olio, baked rice, or baked lasagne.

2. Meat dishes

You can expect to find bragioli, roasted pork or chicken which are served with different side options such as mixed vegetables, roast potatoes or oven fries.

3. Fish dishes

Fish cooked in different ways such as grilled grouper (ċerna), tuna salad or battered fish.

4.”Fast food”

These include beef burgers, hot dogs, pizza and wraps.

In Kordin, the menu is changed regularly, and “no week is the same as the other” the Home Affairs Ministry says. As a sign of faith in the kitchen, which is staffed by both inmates and prison workers, the prison director as well as other prison officials eat from this menu on a rotation basis.

Lovin Malta recently went inside Corradino Correctional Facilities for a video interview with prison director Col. Alex Dalli. Watch it below.

Lovin Malta Meets Prison Director Col. Alex Dalli A lot has been said about the major changes that swept through Corradino Correctional Facilities since Col. Alexander Dalli took over two years ago… for better or for worse. Lovin Malta sat down with Dalli for an exclusive video interview from his office in Kordin to find out more about his regimented vision for Malta’s prisoners and his strict approach to punishment and rehabilitation. Posted by Lovin Malta on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Did you expect this kind of menu inside Kordin?