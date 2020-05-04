د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Bourbon BRICKS: Maltese Homemade Bakery Just Amplified Everyone’s Childhood Favourite Biscuit

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Picture this. You’re 10, you’re craving a quick treat, and you open the snack drawer and hit gold; a red packet with a couple of delicious Bourbon biscuits waiting to be gobbled up. Now imagine you’re pushing 30 and your favourite childhood treat just got turned into a massive, chocolatey brick.

Breaking the delicious news as a Sunday special, homemade bakers Cupcakerija yesterday took to Instagram to unveil their latest creation; “brick brownies” made up of crunchy Bourbon biscuit, “topped with more biscuit bits” (because you can never have enough biscuit bits)… all mashed together “in a fudgy chocolatey brownie”.

The decadent treats were even designed to look like the famou British childhood classic biscuit, with the rectangular dotted design and all-too-familiar logo emblazoned on the top.

If you’re looking to take your Bourbon craze to the next level – I know I am – then look no further. But maybe don’t have five of these as a midnight snack.

Tag a chocaholic who would devour one of these!

Featured Image Left Photo by Christina’s Cucina

READ NEXT: Afghan Chef Who Didn't Make It Back To Malta Before Outbreak Gives Heartfelt Update On Beloved Ħamrun Eatery

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK