Bourbon BRICKS: Maltese Homemade Bakery Just Amplified Everyone’s Childhood Favourite Biscuit

Picture this. You’re 10, you’re craving a quick treat, and you open the snack drawer and hit gold; a red packet with a couple of delicious Bourbon biscuits waiting to be gobbled up. Now imagine you’re pushing 30 and your favourite childhood treat just got turned into a massive, chocolatey brick.

Breaking the delicious news as a Sunday special, homemade bakers Cupcakerija yesterday took to Instagram to unveil their latest creation; “brick brownies” made up of crunchy Bourbon biscuit, “topped with more biscuit bits” (because you can never have enough biscuit bits)… all mashed together “in a fudgy chocolatey brownie”.

The decadent treats were even designed to look like the famou British childhood classic biscuit, with the rectangular dotted design and all-too-familiar logo emblazoned on the top.

If you’re looking to take your Bourbon craze to the next level – I know I am – then look no further. But maybe don’t have five of these as a midnight snack.