Bobo’s Fermentation Station Will Deliver All Your Kimchi And Ancient Garum Dreams In Malta

Ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard – they are all right, as far as condiments go.

But have you ever wanted to try an actual ancient sauce, one of the very first ever invented in the history of human food?

Bobo’s Fermentation Station is whipping up some wild, fermented sauces and sides bites. From “nose flaring” hot sauces to umami-packed kimchi and even some Yuzukoshō (a mild citrus paste), Bobo’s is even recreating garum.

Garum, or liquamen, as it was sometimes called, is considered one of the first-ever sauce in the world, if not the actual first, used by the Romans.

“Thought to be lost to the ages, but rediscovered. Garum is the European equivalent to Asia’s fish sauce. The main difference between the two is that Garum contains half the amount of salt to fish sauce,” Bobo’s explained alongside a bottle of dark liquid.

“This allows the oceanic aromas to flourish and provides an intense umami taste to any meal. Our’s has just started to ferment and will be available to you in 2 months time,” they said at the beginning of May.