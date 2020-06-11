WATCH: From Ice Cream To Pizza, Will Sean Gravina Ace His Next Blind Taste Challenge?

Guessing all the ingredients and the restaurants behind a hearty meal might already be tough as is, but if you add a blindfold to the equation, I can assure you it’s going to feel downright impossible. Unless you’re top chef Sean Gravina, that is.

The brains behind the beloved bakery-bistro Crust and the husband of Malta’s biggest pop star Ira Losco, the celeb chef is back for another round of Lovin Malta’s newest show Blind Taste.

For this series of challenges, we’re teaming up with Wolt – who’s currently offering an awesome discount to all Lovin Malta readers. And while Sean kind of demolished us in the first episode, we were hoping he’d have a tougher time for this round. Spoiler Alert: He kind of did, but this boy is still on a roll ladies and gentledudes. Remember, if you’re looking to play along at home with a tasty treat by your side, Wolt is offering a nifty €5 off your first order. All you need to do is use the discount code LOVINWOLT to get the awesome €5 discount on your first order, and enjoy Blind Taste with your own delivery. Blindfold not included.

Confident as ever ahead of Round Two

The rules are simple. The challenge, not so much. Making use of Wolt’s spanking new, super user-friendly food delivery app, Lovin Malta’s very own Dave will be ordering three random dishes from three random restaurants on the app. There’s over 150 restaurants listed on Wolt’s app, so it’s not like Sean can just hazard a random guess. Once the dishes are delivered by Wolt’s awesome and friendly drivers, it’s time to put Sean to the test and under the blindfold. And because he was coming off a successful first round, he decided to add some more shade – and style – courtesy of a pair of sunglasses over his blindfold. The aim of the game is to guess at least three ingredients from each dish, but that’s not all. Sean’s next challenge – and the bonus point in the whole game – is to guess the actual restaurant where the dish came from. OK, so short answer: Sean’s still pretty freaking good. Guessing most of the ingredients and restaurants, he kind of obliterated his competition. But hey, at least it took him longer with certain dishes… and he even got some a bit wrong too! And he wasn’t lacking in variety either; from Amorino’s cherry and chocolate hazelnut ice cream (which threw Sean off because of its cold, odourless presentation) to Sotto’s carbonara pizza (which was so good it somehow made him taste olives and tomato sauce), the second round had a little bit of everything thanks to an eclectic mix of sweet and savoury dishes. Add an Aubergine Parmigiana courtesy of eeetwell, and Sean’s palate was always going to be in for a ride and a half.

Sean might’ve also won this round… but things are heating up! Blind Taste has even more dishes and blindfold challenges in store for Mr. Gravina, so here’s hoping Dave is luckier next time round. In the meantime, if you’re like us and are feeling hungrier and hungrier by the second, all you need to do is download the Wolt app, available on both Apple and Android phones, of course! There’s something for everyone on the super user-friendly app, and you can get your favourite dishes delivered straight to your door in record time. Just don’t forget to bring your tastebuds. Blindfold optional.