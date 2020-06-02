WATCH: Can Blindfolded Chef Sean Gravina Guess The Restaurants Behind These Dishes?

Would you be able to guess the ingredients behind a random dish you couldn’t see… and even guess which restaurant it came from? Well, we definitely wouldn’t, but we decided to put one of Malta’s top chefs to the taste to see if he could.

If you’ve been living (and eating) in Malta for a couple of months, you must know who Sean Gravina is. The brains behind the beloved bakery and bistro Crust – not to mention the fact that he’s the husband of Malta’s biggest pop star Ira Losco – Sean is probably as close as to a culinary celeb as this country will ever get. In other words, he was the obvious choice for Lovin Malta’s newest show, Blind Taste. For this series of challenges, we teamed up with Wolt – who’s currently offering an awesome discount to all Lovin Malta readers. And spoiler alert, Sean kind of demolished us in Episode 1. If you’re looking to play along at home with a tasty treat by your side, Wolt is offering a nifty €5 off your first order. All you need to do is use the discount code LOVINWOLT to get the awesome €5 discount on your first order, and enjoy Blind Taste with your own delivery. Blindfold not included.

That's the face of someone who knows he's about to own a challenge

The rules are simple. The challenge isn’t. Making use of Wolt’s spanking new, super user-friendly food delivery app, Lovin Malta’s very own Dave will be ordering three random dishes from three random restaurants on the app. There’s over 150 restaurants listed on Wolt’s app, so it’s not like Sean could just hazard a random guess. Once the dishes arrive, still warm and delivered by Wolt’s awesome and friendly drivers, of course, it was time to put Sean on the spotlight. The aim of the game is to guess at least three ingredients from each dish, but that’s not all. Sean’s next challenge – and the bonus point in the whole game – is to guess the actual restaurant where the dish came from. OK, so short answer: Sean’s pretty freaking good. Guessing three for three on the ingredients and restaurants, he kind of obliterated his competition. And he wasn’t lacking in variety either; from Manouche eclairs and Kebab Ji beef shishs (or is it lamb?) to a steamed cod sitting on a bed of “very good noodles” courtesy of KuYa, the first episode had an eclectic mix of sweet and savoury dishes. But that wasn’t enough to stop the mighty Gravina in his tracks.

Sean might’ve won this first round… but there’s three more where that came from! Blind Taste will return with even more dishes and blindfold challenges for Mr. Gravina, so here’s hoping Dave is luckier next time round. In the meantime, if you’re like us and are feeling hungrier and hungrier by the second, all you need to do is download the Wolt app, available on both Apple and Android phones, of course! There’s something for everyone on the super user-friendly app, and you can get your favourite dishes delivered straight to your door in record time. Just don’t forget to bring your tastebuds. Blindfold optional.