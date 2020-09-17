Berlin-Style Donor Kebabs Are On The Menu For New Ta’ Xbiex Food Truck

A food truck at the Ta’ Xbiex promenade is whipping up authentic donor kebabs straight outta your favourite Berlin takeaway. Kulao is all about Eurasian food and has been making waves with its overflowing flatbread donor kebabs.

And it’s not only the typical Berlin-style donors on offer, but a legit tour around the culinary world in flatbread options. From Japan…

… to India…

…and even a little bit of Malta thrown in for good measure.

But it's not just over the top donors they're offering but a whole selection of East Meets West cuisine like falafel and wraps.

They are open for lunch and dinner so next time you're feeling like a quick trip abroad but don't feel like heading down to Luqa, hit up Kulao on the Ta' Xbiex promenade.

