Broughnuts? New Valletta Waterfront Restaurant Takes Iconic Qormi Doughnuts To The Next Level
One of the hottest new eateries in Valletta has been receiving rave reviews over its signature Jack-Coke short ribs, creative burgers and star-studded staff – and now, it’s about to take Maltese doughnuts to a whole new level.
Bentley’s have launched a line of Broughnuts – but what are broughnuts exactly?
The team behind Bentley’s Malta wanted to grab classic Qormi doughnuts and take them up a notch. They’ve just rolled out four unique broughnuts – and they’re already making a splash at the Valletta Waterfront.
Let’s take a closer look…
1. The M&Ms
Always a favourite, this Maltese doughnut is filled with a delicious M&Ms-infused brownie topped with decadent melted chocolate and crushed M&Ms with a side of chocolate ice cream.
2. The Kinder Bueno Cheesecake
This insane creation features a Maltese doughnut filled with a slice of rich Kinder Bueno cheesecake and topped with Kinder Bueno cream and Kinder Bueno chunks – yum!
3. The Strawberry Fields
Perfect for the summertime, this is a Maltese doughnut filled with white chocolate and panna brownie and served with ice-cold panna and fresh strawberries. It is served topped with a generous helping of fresh strawberry jam, a side of vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries.
TAG 2 friends ???? and suggest a name for our first special doughnut ???????? Hint Ingredients ???????? doughnut + brownie + strawberry (pun-related answers will be our favourites ????) Winners will be invited for a FREE Bentley’s sweet treat ???????? Doughnut miss this ????????
4. The White Chocolate and Cereal
One of Bentley’s signature desserts, this original creation takes the classic Maltese doughnut filled with creamy white chocolate and cereal brownie. It comes topped with melted white chocolate and garnished with your childhood favourites – rice crispies and a side of vanilla ice cream.
Bentley’s delicious menu is focused on being creative, tantalizing and keto-friendly (when appropriate) with live music happening every night on the Valletta Waterfront.
And if it happens to be your birthday, you might just get a duet sung live from the Calleja brothers.
Whether you are looking for some seriously decadent doughnuts, some proper slow-cooked meats or a beautiful summer evening by the Maltese sea, the team at Bentley’s is waiting to welcome you with open arms – and a whole lot of brownies.