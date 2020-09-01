Broughnuts? New Valletta Waterfront Restaurant Takes Iconic Qormi Doughnuts To The Next Level

One of the hottest new eateries in Valletta has been receiving rave reviews over its signature Jack-Coke short ribs, creative burgers and star-studded staff – and now, it’s about to take Maltese doughnuts to a whole new level.

Bentley’s have launched a line of Broughnuts – but what are broughnuts exactly?

The team behind Bentley’s Malta wanted to grab classic Qormi doughnuts and take them up a notch. They’ve just rolled out four unique broughnuts – and they’re already making a splash at the Valletta Waterfront.