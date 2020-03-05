Benna’s Back! Limited Edition Caramel Toffee Milkshake Hits Malta’s Stores Tomorrow And We Can’t Wait

د . إAEDSRر . س

Benna’s back with a brand new milkshake flavour and Malta is already going crazy over it.

The beloved Benna milkshake range, which included the highly popular Coconut milkshake and Vanilla Biscuit, has got a new addition to the family…

Caramel Toffee.

The Maltese milk manufactures have just revealed their latest, limited edition caramel toffee milkshake which will hit the shelves of Maltese supermarkets tomorrow and we can’t wait. 

If this is anything like Benna’s previous milkshake, the Vanilla Biscuit, then we know it’s going to be absolutely amazing. It also means you’ll see every lactose-tolerant person sipping on a carton of the Caramel Toffee every day until it runs out…

Because good things don’t last forever, the Caramel Toffee Milkshake will be available for a limited time only.

But until then, our fridges are going to be stocked with the new milkshake and our cereal bowls, tea, and coffee mixed with a dab of caramel toffee…mmm.

Tag someone who needs to pick up a carton of caramel toffee tomorrow 

