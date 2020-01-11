Bebbux Sandwiches And Horsemeat Ftira: This Kċina Maltija In Valletta Is Serving Up Some Proper Maltese Food

Sometimes, you want to grab a legit Maltese bite that was made lovingly in a Maltese kitchen, preferably with someone with a sweet name like Ġuża or Nażarenna.

A restaurant in the heart of Valletta is doing exactly that – except the wholesome and modern takes on traditional Maltese food is lovingly made by a guy named Bubu.

Bubu’s Kitchen is one of the newest additions to Valletta Is-Suq tal-Belt.

Having opened up a couple of months ago, they’ve already made a name for themselves with their intense focus on Maltese products and dishes straight out your nanna’s dreams… as well as their original (and on purpose) take on Maltese spelling.