Bebbux Sandwiches And Horsemeat Ftira: This Kċina Maltija In Valletta Is Serving Up Some Proper Maltese Food
Sometimes, you want to grab a legit Maltese bite that was made lovingly in a Maltese kitchen, preferably with someone with a sweet name like Ġuża or Nażarenna.
A restaurant in the heart of Valletta is doing exactly that – except the wholesome and modern takes on traditional Maltese food is lovingly made by a guy named Bubu.
Bubu’s Kitchen is one of the newest additions to Valletta Is-Suq tal-Belt.
Having opened up a couple of months ago, they’ve already made a name for themselves with their intense focus on Maltese products and dishes straight out your nanna’s dreams… as well as their original (and on purpose) take on Maltese spelling.
Their ftira and Maltese bread come filled with some ridiculous and delicious fillings.
Just check out this horsemeat-stuffed Maltese bread.
Or this more typical stuffed ħobża if you are feeling a bit more mellow.
It’s not just stuffed breads – they have tons of variations for the humble Maltese ftira and ħobża.
Bubu’s Kitchen’s other forte is its stew-making which, coupled with some crispy bread with olive oil, is some proper comfort food for a Maltese soul.
They even make all the Maltese classics, from rabbit to pork stew to bragioli and so much more, fresh on a daily basis.
Bubu’s has only been open for a few months, but they’ve been rolling out some seriously tasty treats, and their creative takes on Maltese classics don’t look like they are slowing down anytime soon.