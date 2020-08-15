Bandit Collabs With Jameson Whiskey To Bring New Mouth-Watering Burger To You

One of Malta’s most renowned burger joints, Bandit , has just announced that they have teamed up with Jameson Irish Whiskey to pump out a brand-new delicious special.

The Jameson Whiskey Burger is a double 120gr beef patty matched with deep-fried thick bacon slabs, cheese, Jameson Whiskey onion jam, ketchup and mustard, all made with that touch of Bandit love.

You can go over and grab one of these beautiful burgers over at Bandit’s establishment in Ħamrun matched with a pint of Irish Whiskey.

