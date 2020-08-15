د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Bandit Collabs With Jameson Whiskey To Bring New Mouth-Watering Burger To You

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

One of Malta’s most renowned burger joints, Bandit, has just announced that they have teamed up with Jameson Irish Whiskey to pump out a brand-new delicious special.

 

The Jameson Whiskey Burger is a double 120gr beef patty matched with deep-fried thick bacon slabs, cheese, Jameson Whiskey onion jam, ketchup and mustard, all made with that touch of Bandit love.

You can go over and grab one of these beautiful burgers over at Bandit’s establishment in Ħamrun matched with a pint of Irish Whiskey.

Share this with someone who needs to try this burger!

READ NEXT: Classics, Covers And Collabs! Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians For Your Santa Marija Weekend

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK