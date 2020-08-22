د . إAEDSRر . س

This Argentinian-Style ‘Asado’ Is The Foodie Experience You Absolutely Need To Try In Malta

If you’re looking for the perfect complementary cuisine to complete a night full of fun with family and friends – but you don’t feel like BBQing those pink sausages again – then you definitely need to try out ‘ASADO’, possibly the tastiest edition to The Pulled Meat Company‘s private catering options.

Rafel Sammut, Briju’s founding chef and one of the creators of ASADO, has volunteered to head over to Beirut and cook for people that have been affected by the recent explosion together with a team of Malta’s best chefs.

His inspirational work is just a taster for the incredible dedication he and his team have put into creating one of the most delicious outdoor experiences on the island.

Asado refers to social events that feature this unique method of barbecue found in various South American countries, where it is also a tradition.

It also refers to a technique that usually features beef, pork, chicken, chorizo, and morcilla (blood sausage) which are cooked on a grill called a parrilla, or an open fire.

The island’s take on a Guacho-inspired menu is full of innovative dishes cooked on a custom-built Argentinian BBQ pit that ensures an international taste.

ASADO by TPMC ???????????? Last few slows available in May and July, pre-booking for September available ????????????

– Scottona ribeye…

Posted by The Pulled Meat Company on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

The Asado catering experience was launched last summer and became an immediate hit with food lovers – and one look at a couple of their dishes will explain why.

Lemon ricotta and crispy bacon crostini with a side of house sausage and caramelised onion

Pictured Above: Instagram stories raving about ASADO

BBQ pork belly ribs covered in a sticky finger glaze topped with pickled onion and Asado-style Tagliata with tzatziki and salsa ħadra

Apart from that delicious meat, ASADO adds a garden-fresh dimension to the menu with these delish and smoky vegetables.

Pit cooked veg – sweet potato, pickled chillies, Kerrygold melt

Grilled marrows marinated in lemon juice, zest, garlic, soft herbs and olive oil

Parmigiana di melanzane

The options are endless with the TPMC catering experience, they can also prepare fresh, homemade pasta, including their signature agnolotti, ‘mini-bites’, a range of bite-size goodies, including pulled pork, braised beef and smoked chicken sliders, mini-hotdogs and a dish of deep-fried crunchy fritti.

If interested, pre-booking for September is now available by following this link.

