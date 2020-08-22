This Argentinian-Style ‘Asado’ Is The Foodie Experience You Absolutely Need To Try In Malta

If you’re looking for the perfect complementary cuisine to complete a night full of fun with family and friends – but you don’t feel like BBQing those pink sausages again – then you definitely need to try out ‘ASADO’, possibly the tastiest edition to The Pulled Meat Company‘s private catering options.

Rafel Sammut, Briju’s founding chef and one of the creators of ASADO, has volunteered to head over to Beirut and cook for people that have been affected by the recent explosion together with a team of Malta’s best chefs.

His inspirational work is just a taster for the incredible dedication he and his team have put into creating one of the most delicious outdoor experiences on the island.