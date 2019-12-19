All I Want For Christmas Is This Insanely Festive And Outrageous Turkey Burger From Ħamrun
Call your mum and tell her to cancel Christmas lunch because we’re all heading to Bandit for one gloriously stacked burger meal.
The Ħamrun burger joint notorious for its Frankenfood has unveiled its latest concoction and it’s every bit festive and fucked up. The new Turkey, Brie and Cranberry Sauce Burger is hitting the grill and we can’t think of a better Christmas present for foodies out there…
Held together by Bandit’s signature beef patty, the TBC Burger is more than just a mouthful (as you can probably tell). Are you ready for what’s inside?
Cheddar cheese, pink sausage patty, smoked turkey, cranberry mayo sauce, and perhaps the most mouth-watering of ingredients… deep-fried crumbed Brie.
Not even your home-cooked turkey could beat that. Sorry nanna.
You’ll probably gain a couple of pounds just looking at it, but good thing it’s the holiday season and a cheat meal or two is technically acceptable. Plus, this burger contains some serious protein for all you meatheads out there.
