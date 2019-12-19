All I Want For Christmas Is This Insanely Festive And Outrageous Turkey Burger From Ħamrun

Call your mum and tell her to cancel Christmas lunch because we’re all heading to Bandit for one gloriously stacked burger meal.

The Ħamrun burger joint notorious for its Frankenfood has unveiled its latest concoction and it’s every bit festive and fucked up. The new Turkey, Brie and Cranberry Sauce Burger is hitting the grill and we can’t think of a better Christmas present for foodies out there…