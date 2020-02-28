WIN: Two Levels Of Japanese-Inspired Cuisine And Cocktails, This New Restaurant In Valletta Is Serious About Your Experience

A new and exquisite multi-experiential restaurant, lounge and bar experience has opened right in the heart of Valletta. AKI is a contemporary Japanese restaurant bringing incredible Asian food, together with a totally Instagrammable interior and top-notch drinks. All this is brought to you by the same group of quality restaurants including Amami, Nine Lives and Blue Beach Club.

The name AKI is derived from the full version of the Japanese word dragonfly – Akitsu.

Located in the iconic Strait Street, AKI puts a distinct spin on beloved Japanese flavours, leading you onto new and exciting gastronomic journeys.

Robata-grilled octopus with saikyo miso dressing and padron peppers

The elegant eatery is split into two floors, with a cocktail bar on one level, and restaurant on the other – but the unique décor will have you feeling stylish wherever you are sitting.

And they take your experience seriously with occasionally inviting a live DJ to perform. Expect to hear everything from relaxing music to upbeat tunes when the mood’s right. And with the place suitable of fitting up to 300 people, Aki is well-placed to host your next big event.

But we really shouldn’t forget the sophisticated food. With a modern take on Japanese cuisine prepared by highly-trained and skilful chefs using the freshest and most seasonal ingredients, Aki’s menu mixes some of your favourite Asian dishes with some specialities that you need to try out.

Beautiful wagyu beef.

They’ve got Grade 7 Wagyu beef ready to melt in your mouth, as well as the intense Karaage Chicken which is rarely found on the island.

Soft-shell crab bao buns

Their meats and seafood dishes are cooked on their robata grill for that extra special flavour. And the menu is practically made for sharing, tapas-style.

That's hot, in more ways than one.

AKI’s original and modern take on sushi is something that needs to be tried to be believed.

And their diverse list of wines, cocktails and broad range of Japanese sake are the perfect accompaniment to your exquisite dishes. The fully equipped bar features 21 unique Japanese inspired cocktails as well as 120 eclectic wines to choose from, so you’ll literally be spoilt for choice.

Whether you are looking for a quality take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, impressive cocktails you’ve never tried or listening to some good music while sharing great food with friends, AKI might just be the perfect place for your next night out.

WIN: An incredible cocktail-tasting session for two. To celebrate the launch of AKI in Valletta, they are offering a special cocktail-tasting session for two people on the house. During the session, the winners will be allowed to order AKI’s signature cocktails, or have the bar tailor-make your dream cocktail. To become a part of the competition, all you have to do is tag one person you’d like to join you at the session in the Facebook comments below this article. The winner will be contacted in the coming days. Tag someone who needs to take you to AKI ASAP!

