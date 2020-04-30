Afghan Chef Who Didn’t Make It Back To Malta Before Outbreak Gives Heartfelt Update On Beloved Ħamrun Eatery

“Unfortunately, I did not make it back to Malta before the outbreak of Coronavirus,” the head chef and owner of Ħamrun’s beloved Afghan Natural Food took to Facebook to announce this morning.

A small eatery on St. Joseph’s High Street, Afghan Natural has developed an intense cult following in the last couple of years, with many finding its Indian-Middle-Eastern fusion and traditional cooking techniques of Afghan kebabs in a clay tandoor unmatched anywhere else on the island.

For anyone craving the Ħamrun eatery’s genuine goods, however, it’s been a disappointing couple of weeks of finding Afghan Natural’s doors closed and services unavailable. Earlier today, the restaurant’s Facebook page gave customers some context as to why.

“Would have loved to be around to serve and deliver our healthy and comforting food to your homes during this difficult time.”

“I would like to thank all our clients who constantly enquire when the restaurant will be open again, you have been a great support and it gives us so much courage,” the post continued. “We can’t wait to be back! Until then keep well, keep safe and well done Malta!”