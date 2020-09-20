About Time! Malta Rejoices As Benna Tease Its First-Ever Lactose-Free Milkshake

What a time to be alive! After months of begging, Benna has finally announced the news we’ve all been waiting for…

… that it is launching its first-ever range of lactose-free milkshakes!

All our dairy-free prayers have been answered and those who are intolerant to lactose (like me) will finally get a chance to try the creamy goodness that is a Benna milkshake.

We’ve had vanilla biscuit, caramel toffee and white chocolate – but what’s next in the lineup?

As usual, Benna is keeping hush, hush when it comes to the announcement of its new flavour, but from the looks of the carton, this is something we’ve never seen before…