About Time! Malta Rejoices As Benna Tease Its First-Ever Lactose-Free Milkshake
What a time to be alive! After months of begging, Benna has finally announced the news we’ve all been waiting for…
… that it is launching its first-ever range of lactose-free milkshakes!
All our dairy-free prayers have been answered and those who are intolerant to lactose (like me) will finally get a chance to try the creamy goodness that is a Benna milkshake.
We’ve had vanilla biscuit, caramel toffee and white chocolate – but what’s next in the lineup?
As usual, Benna is keeping hush, hush when it comes to the announcement of its new flavour, but from the looks of the carton, this is something we’ve never seen before…
Which means that for the first time ever, both dairy lovers and haters are sitting on the edge of their seat waiting for the big announcement.
And for all we know, it could be a relaunch of a previous flavour – but we don’t care because for the first time ever the lactose intolerant in society are in on the hype.
And we know that in six days time, it’s going to be an instant hit.
Lactose intolerant people unite, the future is here!
