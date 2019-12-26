A Ħamrun Restaurant Has Just Broken The Record For The Biggest Burger In Malta

History has been made today as The Journey has just claimed the title of Malta’s biggest burger ever.

The Ħamrun burger joint has etched its way into Malta Records history after breaking the country’s burger record with this beast of a burger.

This monster weighs in at a whopping 184.5 kg and looks big enough to feed the whole of Ħamrun. Taking up the size of at least a small child, this triple-decker giant’s burger was officially named Malta’s biggest burger by The Malta Records.

Though breaking a record is enough is impressive enough, what’s even more impressive is the fact that The Journey has done so all in the name of raising money for L-Istrina.

In fact, The Journey has pledged that money from today’s sales will go towards the annual national fundraiser.

