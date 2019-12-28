20 Of Malta’s Best New Restaurants That Are Quickly Rising To The Top Of The Food Chain

On the island, there are some restaurants that have truly passed the test of time and continue to be loved decades after their initial opening. However, new eateries pop up on a regular basis in Malta, giving the island new dining-out options to choose from practically every week. The Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants In Malta And Gozo has listed the Best Newcomers of the year according to surveyors’ votes – and it’s quite the list. So without further ado, here are the 20 Best Newcomers of 2020: 20. Palm Valley Marsaskala View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Bezzina (@kellybezzina) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:26am PST

This family-friendly restaurant in Marsaskala is perfect for a laid-back dinner with your loved ones. 19. Genki Msida View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genki Malta (@genkimalta) on Jul 2, 2019 at 7:52am PDT

Genki is an Asian café which takes pride in using local produce, creating the perfect amalgamation of local and foreign. 18. T’Annamari Restaurant Marsaxlokk

This Sicilian-style restaurant is great for all you seafood stans out there! 17. Manakis St Julian’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manakis Greek Taverna (@manakisrestaurant) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:58am PDT

If you’re ever craving some delicious Greek food, head over to Manakis in St Julian’s to satisfy your ravenous belly. 16. Saracino’s Ħ’Attard View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saracino’s (@saracinos.diner) on Feb 19, 2019 at 1:02am PST

With everything from a quick coffee and dessert in the afternoon to a delicious dinner later on in the evening, Saracino’s is great for any of your foodie needs. 15. Capo Mulini Marsaxlokk View this post on Instagram Perfect weather for lunch A post shared by Capo Mulini (@capomulini_restaurant) on Nov 2, 2019 at 4:07am PDT

Not only do you get great food at Capo Mulini, but you also get a spectacular view to wash down your meal with. 14. Il-Ħnejja Isla If you don’t own a yacht, you can dream of doing so at Il-Ħnejja while satisfying your taste buds with their delectable Mediterranean dishes. 13. Townhouse No3 Rabat Townhouse No3 is still young, but that doesn’t mean you should underestimate chef-patron Malcolm Bartolo’s awesome skills. 12. Mezzodi Valletta Valletta View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBM magazine (@ebmmagazine) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:33pm PST

Maltese people tend to gravitate towards Italian food – I mean, who doesn’t love a hearty plate of pasta? – so Mezzodi Valletta‘s gradual rise to grandeur should come as no suprise! 11. The Old Smuggler’s Ħal Balzan Tradition with a hint of pazazz – just feast your eyes on The Old Smuggler’s gorgeous Maltese ftira! 10. Ta’ Tona Mġarr, Gozo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ta Tonà (@ta.tona.gozo) on Nov 1, 2019 at 12:06pm PDT

This relatively new Gozitan gem is bound to meet everyone’s tastes, from seafood lovers to pasta enthusiasts and everyone in between! 9. MUŻA Restaurant Valletta View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ellul (@davidellul93) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

MUŻA Restaurant, located inside the historic Auberge d’Italie in Valletta, is basically an artistic experience for your taste buds. 8. Shakinah Indian Gastronomy Ta’ Xbiex View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakinah Ta’ Xbiex Seafront (@shakinah.taxbiexseafront) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:50am PST

This Indian restaurant should definitely be on your list of Asian restaurants to check out – just look at those beautiful bowls! 7. Churchill’s St Paul’s Bay This place is both innovative and delicious – I mean, a pastry-covered piece of salmon is probably every Maltese’s dream, right? Or is that just me? 6. Dimitri Valletta Valletta View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimitri Valletta (@dimitrivalletta) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

Dimitri Valletta is another hot new spot you should check out come 2020. 5. Il-Kartell Marsalforn, Gozo View this post on Instagram A post shared by restaurantsmalta (@restaurantsmalta) on Jun 23, 2019 at 9:43am PDT

Gozo’s Il-Kartell is a must-visit if you’re ever in Marsalforn. The food, the views… just perfect! 4. Conte di Montecristo St Paul’s Bay Conte di Montecristo serves food that is fit for a count… but also great for us lesser mortals as well. 3. Cafe Phoenicia Valletta Don’t let the gorgeously sophisticated decor intimidate you – Cafe Phoenicia is perfect for a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or after work. 2. Susurrus St Julian’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUSURRUS (@susurrusrestaurant) on Dec 25, 2019 at 11:27am PST

Not only does Susurrus look amazing, but the food is even more exquisite than the place itself! 1. Meraki Rabat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Farrugia (@farrugiadino) on Oct 15, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

If you love yourself a glass of good wine to go along with your spectacular meal, Meraki is definitely the place you need to check out come 2020! So if you’ve found yourself going to the same old restaurant time and time again, maybe you should think about visiting one of these relatively new spots for a fresh dining experience! Have you been to one of these restaurants? Share your experience with us in the comments below.

