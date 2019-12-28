د . إAEDSRر . س

20 Of Malta’s Best New Restaurants That Are Quickly Rising To The Top Of The Food Chain

On the island, there are some restaurants that have truly passed the test of time and continue to be loved decades after their initial opening. However, new eateries pop up on a regular basis in Malta, giving the island new dining-out options to choose from practically every week.

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants In Malta And Gozo has listed the Best Newcomers of the year according to surveyors’ votes – and it’s quite the list.

So without further ado, here are the 20 Best Newcomers of 2020:

20. Palm Valley

Marsaskala

 



 



This family-friendly restaurant in Marsaskala is perfect for a laid-back dinner with your loved ones.

19. Genki

Msida

 



 



Genki is an Asian café which takes pride in using local produce, creating the perfect amalgamation of local and foreign.

18. T’Annamari Restaurant

Marsaxlokk

This Sicilian-style restaurant is great for all you seafood stans out there!

17. Manakis

St Julian’s

 



 



If you’re ever craving some delicious Greek food, head over to Manakis in St Julian’s to satisfy your ravenous belly.

16. Saracino’s

Ħ’Attard

 



 



With everything from a quick coffee and dessert in the afternoon to a delicious dinner later on in the evening, Saracino’s is great for any of your foodie needs.

15. Capo Mulini

Marsaxlokk

 



 





Not only do you get great food at Capo Mulini, but you also get a spectacular view to wash down your meal with.

14. Il-Ħnejja

Isla

If you don’t own a yacht, you can dream of doing so at Il-Ħnejja while satisfying your taste buds with their delectable Mediterranean dishes.

13. Townhouse No3

Rabat

Townhouse No3 is still young, but that doesn’t mean you should underestimate chef-patron Malcolm Bartolo’s awesome skills.

12. Mezzodi Valletta

Valletta

 

 



 



Maltese people tend to gravitate towards Italian food – I mean, who doesn’t love a hearty plate of pasta? – so Mezzodi Valletta‘s gradual rise to grandeur should come as no suprise!

11. The Old Smuggler’s

Ħal Balzan

Tradition with a hint of pazazz – just feast your eyes on The Old Smuggler’s gorgeous Maltese ftira!

10. Ta’ Tona

Mġarr, Gozo

 



 



This relatively new Gozitan gem is bound to meet everyone’s tastes, from seafood lovers to pasta enthusiasts and everyone in between!

9. MUŻA Restaurant

Valletta

 



 



MUŻA Restaurant, located inside the historic Auberge d’Italie in Valletta, is basically an artistic experience for your taste buds.

8. Shakinah Indian Gastronomy

Ta’ Xbiex

 



 



This Indian restaurant should definitely be on your list of Asian restaurants to check out – just look at those beautiful bowls!

7. Churchill’s

St Paul’s Bay

This place is both innovative and delicious – I mean, a pastry-covered piece of salmon is probably every Maltese’s dream, right? Or is that just me?

6. Dimitri Valletta

Valletta

 



 



Dimitri Valletta is another hot new spot you should check out come 2020.

5. Il-Kartell

Marsalforn, Gozo

 



 



Gozo’s Il-Kartell is a must-visit if you’re ever in Marsalforn. The food, the views… just perfect!

4. Conte di Montecristo

St Paul’s Bay

Conte di Montecristo serves food that is fit for a count… but also great for us lesser mortals as well.

3. Cafe Phoenicia

Valletta

Don’t let the gorgeously sophisticated decor intimidate you – Cafe Phoenicia is perfect for a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or after work.

2. Susurrus

St Julian’s

 



 



Not only does Susurrus look amazing, but the food is even more exquisite than the place itself!

1. Meraki

Rabat

 



 



If you love yourself a glass of good wine to go along with your spectacular meal, Meraki is definitely the place you need to check out come 2020!

So if you’ve found yourself going to the same old restaurant time and time again, maybe you should think about visiting one of these relatively new spots for a fresh dining experience!

Have you been to one of these restaurants? Share your experience with us in the comments below.

