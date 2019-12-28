20 Of Malta’s Best New Restaurants That Are Quickly Rising To The Top Of The Food Chain
On the island, there are some restaurants that have truly passed the test of time and continue to be loved decades after their initial opening. However, new eateries pop up on a regular basis in Malta, giving the island new dining-out options to choose from practically every week.
The Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants In Malta And Gozo has listed the Best Newcomers of the year according to surveyors’ votes – and it’s quite the list.
So without further ado, here are the 20 Best Newcomers of 2020:
20. Palm Valley
Marsaskala
This family-friendly restaurant in Marsaskala is perfect for a laid-back dinner with your loved ones.
19. Genki
Msida
Genki is an Asian café which takes pride in using local produce, creating the perfect amalgamation of local and foreign.
18. T’Annamari Restaurant
Marsaxlokk
This Sicilian-style restaurant is great for all you seafood stans out there!
17. Manakis
St Julian’s
If you’re ever craving some delicious Greek food, head over to Manakis in St Julian’s to satisfy your ravenous belly.
16. Saracino’s
Ħ’Attard
With everything from a quick coffee and dessert in the afternoon to a delicious dinner later on in the evening, Saracino’s is great for any of your foodie needs.
15. Capo Mulini
Marsaxlokk
Not only do you get great food at Capo Mulini, but you also get a spectacular view to wash down your meal with.
14. Il-Ħnejja
Isla
If you don’t own a yacht, you can dream of doing so at Il-Ħnejja while satisfying your taste buds with their delectable Mediterranean dishes.
13. Townhouse No3
Rabat
Townhouse No3 is still young, but that doesn’t mean you should underestimate chef-patron Malcolm Bartolo’s awesome skills.
12. Mezzodi Valletta
Valletta
Maltese people tend to gravitate towards Italian food – I mean, who doesn’t love a hearty plate of pasta? – so Mezzodi Valletta‘s gradual rise to grandeur should come as no suprise!
11. The Old Smuggler’s
Ħal Balzan
Tradition with a hint of pazazz – just feast your eyes on The Old Smuggler’s gorgeous Maltese ftira!
10. Ta’ Tona
Mġarr, Gozo
This relatively new Gozitan gem is bound to meet everyone’s tastes, from seafood lovers to pasta enthusiasts and everyone in between!
9. MUŻA Restaurant
Valletta
MUŻA Restaurant, located inside the historic Auberge d’Italie in Valletta, is basically an artistic experience for your taste buds.
8. Shakinah Indian Gastronomy
Ta’ Xbiex
This Indian restaurant should definitely be on your list of Asian restaurants to check out – just look at those beautiful bowls!
7. Churchill’s
St Paul’s Bay
This place is both innovative and delicious – I mean, a pastry-covered piece of salmon is probably every Maltese’s dream, right? Or is that just me?
6. Dimitri Valletta
Valletta
Dimitri Valletta is another hot new spot you should check out come 2020.
5. Il-Kartell
Marsalforn, Gozo
Gozo’s Il-Kartell is a must-visit if you’re ever in Marsalforn. The food, the views… just perfect!
4. Conte di Montecristo
St Paul’s Bay
Conte di Montecristo serves food that is fit for a count… but also great for us lesser mortals as well.
3. Cafe Phoenicia
Valletta
Don’t let the gorgeously sophisticated decor intimidate you – Cafe Phoenicia is perfect for a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or after work.
2. Susurrus
St Julian’s
Not only does Susurrus look amazing, but the food is even more exquisite than the place itself!
1. Meraki
Rabat
If you love yourself a glass of good wine to go along with your spectacular meal, Meraki is definitely the place you need to check out come 2020!
So if you’ve found yourself going to the same old restaurant time and time again, maybe you should think about visiting one of these relatively new spots for a fresh dining experience!