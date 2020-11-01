10 Restaurants In Malta To Get Your Healthy Food Fix On World Vegan Day

It’s World Vegan Day! All around the world people are celebrating veganism and the benefits it brings not only to our body but to our natural environment and ecosystem too.

Although Mediterranean dishes tended to be meat-heavy, Malta has its fair share of vegan outlets, or restaurants that serve vegan food, so that you can celebrate this wonderful and peaceful day with your friends and family.

And even if you’re not vegan, these restaurants and dishes are totally worth checking out. Who knows, by the end of the day you might find yourself converting to the vegan way!

Check out these vegan-friendly eateries, listed in no specific order.

1. Green Sushi, Msida

The simplicity of sushi is that you can pretty much make it out of whatever you like. In this case, Greens Sushi in Msida has rolled out two vegan set menus; the “Shut up And Take My Money” set and the “OMFG” set.

The best thing is you’re at liberty to make your own combinations!

2. Lemon N Lime, Marsaskala

Just because you go vegan, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a juicy burger. In fact, after trying Lemon N Lime’s Crispy Jackfruit Burger, you might never want to try the real thing ever again.

This beast of a burger even comes with its own vegan mayo and avocado…mmm.

3. Mother India, Mellieħa

For the outsider, vegan food might be lettuce and carrots, but it’s so much more than that.

In fact, the vegan lifestyle cuts across many cultures and can be found in Indian food as well.

Mother of India in Mellieħa is here to show you that the best Indian food is in fact vegan food with a set menu that is absolutely delicious.

4. Foam and Fork, Gżira

You don’t have to go to a vegan restaurant to eat vegan food. In fact, most restaurants today have vegan menu items like Foam and Fork in Gżira which has recreated its famous Surf and Turf burger – vegan style. Totally rad, dude!

5. Hugo’s Terrace, St Julian’s

Hugo’s Terrace is super excited about World Vegan Day. Why? Because for the first time ever, the restaurant will be serving its very own vegan delicacies including Polenta First, Roasted Quinoa Balls and an Apple Crumble.

Now that’s a hearty vegan lunch!

6. Choco Kebab, Buġibba

The mecca for all vegan food in Malta, Choco Kebab needs no introduction. Vegans venture here year-round for their vegan delights including burgers and pastizzi…yes, you heard that right.

7. Dr Juice, Gżira

In addition to some awesome smoothies, Dr Juice also has some vegan-friendly dishes but the real hype is on this transformation.

Dr Juice has turned its famous Chipotle Jackfruit Melt vegan with jackfruit, jalapeño peppers, chipotle sauce and vegan cheese.

8. Falafel Street, Valletta

If you ever wanted to know what a Beyond Burger tasted like, now’s your chance.

Falafel Street has this burger item on its menu and it’s so good, you won’t even realise its made from a plant.

9. Healthy Malta

Sometimes you’d rather go out for a meal and other times you’d rather stay in. Healthy Malta is stocked with a bunch of vegan-friendly food including these Doisy and Dam chocolate that are super tasty and super healthy.

10. Balance Bowl, Gżira

Balance Bowl’s roasted peppers and lentils soup is the hearty dish we didn’t know we needed. This vegan dish is rich and light and looks too good for a computer screen. Just head over to Gżira to try this scrumptious dish out!