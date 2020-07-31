Dodo The Sea Turtle Released In Għajn Tuffieħa, Hopes Of Successful Integration High

A turtle named Dodo was released this morning in Għajn Tuffieħa after undergoing a year-long rehabilitation program, thanks to Nature Trust – FEE Malta and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The President of Nature Trust Malta, Vince Attard, explained how Dodo was found with an injury caused by a fishing hook and has been medicated and rehabilitated over the last year.

This event organized by Nature Trust Malta also included a beach cleanup for the children in an attempt to educate them about marine life conservation and sea pollution.

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia thanked all the volunteers involved with the care of the turtle including the rangers of Northwest Park and the ERA for the important work they are doing in protecting marine biodiversity.

☀️ Dodo ġiet rilaxxata fil-baħar ???? wara sena ta’ rijabilitazzjoni. Grazzi lill-Nature Trust – FEE Malta, ERA, u… Posted by Aaron Farrugia on Friday, July 31, 2020

The ERA is engaged in an agreement with Nature Trust Malta to financially assist in the rescue and rehabilitation of other injured wildlife.

Vincent Attard also said that at present, a number of fishermen are reporting large numbers of turtles and thus Dodo has a better chance of joining other turtles in Maltese waters and integrating back into the habitat.

